Rise & Shine Breakfast Breads

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated June 21, 2021

Wake up your day with the warm scent of these good-morning temptations: baked doughnuts, jam-filled cake, gooey pull-apart rolls, moist muffins, tender scones and more.

Caramel-Banana Muffins

Sugar-topped banana slices caramelize as they bake on top of these tender, cakey breakfast muffins. Serve warm drizzled with extra caramel topping, if you like.

Fig and Pecan Scones

Credit: Carson Downing
Any dried fig variety (black, Mission or golden California figs) works in this tender, buttery recipe. Cutting scones into wedges is faster than rounds and means no wasted dough scraps.

Jam Crumb Cake

Spreadable fruit jam ribbons through this buttery crumb cake, sinking here and there for a marbled look. A generous crumb topping adds more flavor. Choose your favorite jam, strawberry or raspberry, for the recipe.

Breakfast Monkey Bread Rolls

Frozen or refrigerated cinnamon roll dough simplifies our recipe for Breakfast Monkey-Bread Rolls. Baking these rolls in muffin cups cleverly corrals their syrupy topping.

PBJ Strudel

A super-simple braid of puff pastry holds a scrumptious filling of strawberries and sweetened peanut butter. Double-dare you not to pour a glass of cold milk.

Rosy Rhubarb, Raspberry and Cheese Danish

Credit: Cameron Sadeghpour
These beauties use frozen puff pastry for ease, but the filling has an optional fancy ingredient: rose water. It gives a lovely, floral je ne sais quoi to the punchy fruit.

Gooey Ginger Coffee Rolls

This is so easy: Roll refrigerator biscuits with sugar, ginger, a little orange juice and butter, then bake side by side in a fluted pan.

Cinnamon Rolls

In winter, let the yeast dough rise in your unheated oven. The rolls will rise best at a temperature between 80° and 85° . The recipe, with its heady aroma of yeast and spice, comes from the Patchwork Quilt Country Inn near Middlebury, Indiana.

Chocolanutty Banana Cake

Dessert or coffee cake? It's up to you. A hint of orange rounds out the flavors.

Overnight Cherry Chocolate Coffee Cake

This is our give-you-a-break coffee cake. Prepped in a half-hour, it waits in the fridge till you pop it in the oven the next morning. Serve warm, and the chocolate stays irresistibly melty.

Kate's Blue-Ribbon Coffee Cake

Lyndy Ireland cooks this coffee cake for her guests at Triangle Ranch in western South Dakota. "Shingle two slices dusted with confectioner's sugar beside the entree and not a crumb will be left," Lyndy says. It gets even better as you store it, covered, at room temperature.

Banana Bread

Cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger flavor this moist banana bread. Make banana bread when your bananas get brown polka dots on them.

Breakfast Puffs

These sweet treats can be found in nearly every Amish cookbook. Roll them in melted butter, cinnamon and sugar before serving.

Apple-Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread

Biscuits, apples, orange juice? Sounds like breakfast to us. Orange juice adds brightness to both the bite-of-autumn bread and the cream cheese icing drizzle. 

Peanut Butter Breakfast Scones

These energy-boosting scones pack a healthy amount of fiber and protein.

Cinnamon Surprise Buns

These yeast rolls poof as they bake, hiding the filled center. Family or guests will love the spiced nut and brown sugar in the middle of these frosted treats.

Cherry-Brickle Coffee Cake

This coffee cake recipe, one of the winners in a Midwest Living® potluck recipe contest, comes from a Robinson, Illinois, reader. Cherry pie filling stars in the quick bread.

Apple Harvest Bake

Top this quick and easy, moist coffee cake with a dollop of homemade Cinnamon Butter for a fast breakfast or brunch treat.

