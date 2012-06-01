Our Best Breakfast Casseroles
Try these hearty casseroles—with sausage, cheese, eggs, fresh herbs and more—for your next breakfast or brunch.
Bagel Strata with Asparagus and Ham
Weekend guests? Create a bagel bar for Saturday's breakfast, then grab a couple of bagels to make this strata for Sunday morning.
Caramelized Onion Breakfast Casserole
This easy broccoli-bacon-Swiss cheese strata is called a breakfast casserole, but it would satisfy for any meal of the day.
Cookie Butter and Banana French Toast
Take Elvis' iconic PB and banana sandwich, but swap in cookie butter (a spread made of ground Belgian spice cookies). Nestle the sandwiches vertically in a pan to maximize crispy golden ridges, and soak overnight in custard. Result: A hunka-hunka mornin' love.
Blueberry Surprise French Toast Casserole
Cream cheese is the secret ingredient in this casserole, which gets a generous topping of blueberry or maple syrup. The recipe comes from Turkey Run Inn at Turkey Run State Park in east-central Indiana.
Farmer's Casserole
This versatile casserole starts with eggs, hash browns and milk. Add in whatever meats you have on hand—such as bacon or sausage—and cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese for an easy casserole that can be served at just about any meal.
Honey French Toast with Macerated Berries
Egg bread, extra egg yolks and half-and-half take a trusty diner classic to new levels of splurge. (Trust us, you won't regret going along for the ride.) Both the French toast and berries need to rest overnight, so this is an ideal make-ahead brunch dish. The recipe comes from The Birchwood Cafe Cookbook (University of Minnesota Press, $29.95).
Tomato-Zucchini Strata
Swiss cheese, plump tomatoes, tender zucchini and herbs flavor this rich breakfast bake. Bonus: You can make it a day ahead and bake it in the morning.
Egg 'n' Bacon Breakfast Casserole
South Dakota chef Doug Hanson shared this make-ahead recipe from his grandmother. "You can't go wrong with eggs, cheese and bacon," he says.
Sausage Polenta with Nestled Eggs
Green chiles and shredded cheese lend Southwest flavor to this hearty breakfast casserole that you can prepare the night before and bake in the morning.
Swiss-Potato Breakfast Casserole
With just 180 calories per serving, this meal is lighter than many breakfast casserole options. But it combines favorite flavors including ham, eggs, cheese and potatoes.
Stuffed Croissant Breakfast Strata
The combination of croissants, bacon and cheese create an indulgent make-ahead treat for breakfast or brunch. Croissant pieces fit into the baking dish like a puzzle.
Nuts About French Toast
You couldn't ask for an easier (and more crowd-pleasing) brunch dish than our nutty make-ahead French toast. Thanks to the sugary, butterscotch-y topping, you don't even need syrup. Balance the sweetness with a dollop of yogurt.
Goat Cheese, Artichoke and Smoked Ham Strata
This brunch recipe comes from Carol Mortensen of Flossmoor, Illinois. "The best part is preparing it the night before to bake in the morning," she says.
Patsy's Egg Casserole
Former Midwest Living Creative Director Geri Boesen credits her mother-in-law, Patsy, for creating this easy sausage-and-cheese brunch recipe, a popular food at family holiday gatherings. "It's nice because you can make it the day ahead and put it in the fridge overnight," Geri says.
Herbed Egg-Potato Bake
You can assemble the cheesy Herbed Egg-Potato Bake up to two days ahead and refrigerate it.
Bacon-Asparagus Strata
Asparagus, bacon and roasted red sweet peppers update a classic breakfast casserole mix of eggs, bread and cheese.
Easy Huevos Rancheros Casserole
Cumin, garlic and fresh cilantro season eggs and potatoes in this quick and easy casserole. Garnish with salsa and sour cream.
Spicy Brunch Lasagna
This hearty brunch casserole features Italian sausage, purchased Alfredo sauce, hash browns, mozzarella cheese, oven-ready lasagna noodles and cottage cheese.