Warm and Comforting Breakfast Breads
Savor the scent and taste of our best fresh-baked muffins, scones, rolls and coffee cakes.
Lazy Morning Cinnamon Rolls
Pizza dough is the secret shortcut in this 45-minutes-and-done recipe. It doesn't yield a fluffy Amish-style roll, but rather a breakfast treat with a toothsome chew, like the love child of cinnamon buns and garlic knots.
Sour Cream Swirl Coffee Cake
A layer of brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans swirls through the center of this sour cream coffee cake from the Lantz House Inn in Centerville, Indiana.
Cinny Biscuits
At The Bake Shop and Cafe in Cleveland, Shawnda Moye offers the Cinny, a warm cinnamon roll-meets-biscuit that somehow becomes more divine when paired with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee.
PBJ Strudel
A super-simple braid of puff pastry holds a scrumptious filling of strawberries and sweetened peanut butter. Double-dare you not to pour a glass of cold milk.
Very Cherry Hazelnut Coffee Cake
David Dahlman of Chatsworth, California, says this yeasty coffee cake reminds him of the old-fashioned, down-to-earth treats on his grandmother's farm table. It takes time because it's a yeast-leavened dough, but there's no kneading required.
Fluffiest Cinnamon Rolls
Because of the super buttery dough, these meltingly tender brioche buns hover on the line between pastry and bread. The recipe comes from Heritage Baking (Chronicle, $29.95), by Illinois bakery owner Ellen King.
Cranberry Streusel Coffee Cake
There's just a hint of cinnamon in the streusel for this moist cake.
Breakfast Puffs
These sweet treats can be found in nearly every Amish cookbook. Roll them in melted butter, cinnamon and sugar before serving.
Zippy Cinnamon Rolls
A Midwest Living® editor contributed the recipe for these gooey-good, easy-to-make rolls that combine frozen bread dough and pudding mix.
Maple Butter Twists
These breakfast rolls are a family tradition with Jean Haviland of Carroll, Iowa. "They're great for breakfast or any time of day!" she says.
Morning Buns
Pillowy Morning Burns, inspired by the original Brittany Buns from Madison, Wisconsin, need no caramel or pecans. They're perfect in their buttery, sugar-crusted simplicity. The recipe is from The New Midwestern Table (clarksonpotter.com) by Minnesota chef Amy Thielen.
Coffee Cake Ring
Trust us! This cake is utterly addictive.
Best Cinnamon Rolls
This potluck standout is a Minnesota reader's favorite recipe—and we love it, too. It made one of Midwest Living®'s lists of best recipes.
Almond-Cranberry Bread with White Chocolate Glaze
Sweet bread balances tangy cranberries in this winning recipe from the Wisconsin State Fair. Wrap and store it overnight to make it easier to slice.
Pumpkin-Sour Cream Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
Pumpkin, cranberries and brown sugar swirl through a tender, moist coffee cake with a golden pecan topper.
Old-Fashioned Potato Doughnuts with Coffee Glaze
Amy Thielen's nutmeggy Old-Fashioned Potato Doughnuts follow her grandmother's farmhouse recipe, but instead of powdered sugar, she tops them with vanilla-coffee icing. The recipe comes from Amy's book The New Midwestern Table (clarksonpotter.com).
Creamy Butter-Pecan Cinnamon Rolls
We can't resist a good sticky roll -- especially one this easy to make. Starting with frozen bread dough, we added brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans and chocolate chips. When you turn it out, it makes its own gooey topping.
Cran-Banana Bread
Blend mashed bananas with a box of cranberry quick-bread mix for this easy-to-make, double-fruit treat.
Maple Oatmeal Muffins
You can taste the maple sweetness in these oatmeal muffins from Indiana's Hoosier Maple Syrup Cookbook. Cinnamon and pecans give the breakfast or snack bread even more flavor.
Chocolate-Pecan Coffee Cake
We put together our favorite coffee cake ingredients for this recipe: chocolate, butter, sour cream, pecans and coconut. It's a holiday favorite, but it's also good any time of the year.
Orange-Honey Sweet Rolls
The recipe for these hearty rolls comes from Jean Hixson of the Kansas Wheat Commission. They'll keep in an airtight container for a couple days, or you can freeze them (unfrosted) for up to 2 months. They're best served warm, so when ready to eat, wrap the frozen cinnamon rolls in foil and bake about 25 minutes in a 300° oven. Frost as directed.
Lemon-Blueberry Biscuits
Lemon yogurt is the secret ingredient in these pretty biscuits. The recipe comes from Natura Farms in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota.
Classic Challah
Minnesota blogger Molly Yeh often twists her challahs into simple spirals. This recipe—adapted from her cookbook Molly on the Range ($32.50, Rodale)—makes four small loaves, perfect for freezing or sharing. (Slightly stale challah also makes dreamy French toast.)
Mary Todd Lincoln's Cinnamon Cake
This orange-glazed coffee cake is said to be one of the favorites of Abraham Lincoln.
Chocolate-Kissed Monkey Bread
Caramel, chocolate and cinnamon give this monkey bread a delicious flavor. Be sure to get the large flaky biscuits for easy shaping.
Apple Scones with Spiced Maple Butter
They're light, buttery and artwork on your plate. We almost hate to cover up the baked-on apple slice with the whipped maple butter. Almost.
Honey-Glazed Buttermilk Oatmeal Coffee Cake
Turning this homey cake out of the pan reveals a honey glaze that baked at the bottom. Lemon juice and zest add a little zing.
Maple Sweet Potato Sticky Buns
Traditional sticky buns not quite sweet enough for you? Add sweet potato, maple syrup and syrupy pecans. How about now?
Orange-Spice Challah Buns
Melding her husband's Norwegian roots with her own Jewish heritage, blogger Molly Yeh's soft, slightly chewy rolls are ideal for brunch or even as a sweet complement to a holiday dinner.
Jumbo Coffee Cake Muffins
Muffins are quick-and-easy cornerstones of weekend breakfasts. Moist and cinnamony, these big muffins will become one of your family's favorites.
Maple Date Nut Bread
Chopped and pitted dates stand out beside the hint of maple syrup in this dark brown, nutty, quick bread. This recipe is from Ruth Smiley of Smiley Brothers maple syrup producers in Indiana.
Double-Chocolate Scones
These scones were created for the Chocolate March, an annual springtime event in Hudson, Wisconsin. Cocoa powder, whipping cream and semisweet chocolate pieces make them extra-rich and chocolatey.
PB&J Banana Bread
Banana bread gets a school-lunch spin in this moist and sweet quick bread.