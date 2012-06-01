Our Best Brunch Recipes

Scrambles are a blank slate that you can adapt to every season, varying the veggies to use whatever you have on hand. More lunch-like than breakfasty, this version begs for a salad and buttered toast. The recipe (at link above) comes from The Birchwood Cafe Cookbook (University of Minnesota Press, $29.95).

Also from The Birchwood Cafe Cookbook, a perfect accompaniment to the scramble: Green Tea Vinaigrette on mixed greens. Minneapolis chef Marshall Paulsen created the unusual dressing when matcha was the surprise ingredient in a chef's challenge.