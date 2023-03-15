The Delicate, Spongy Basic Crepe Recipe You Can Master at Home—Plus 4 Ways to Upgrade It

Growing up, Kate Bryan ate her dad's "skinny pancakes" practically every Saturday. While going to college in Oregon, Bryan found comfort (and good study vibes) at several creperies in Portland. The seeds of opening her own cafe took root, and over the course of 20 years, she went to any creperie she encountered, gathering inspiration, nurturing the dream.

"I woke up one day and thought, 'Am I actually going to do this, or just think of this for the rest of my life?'" Bryan says.

Six years ago, she opened Seven Swans Crêperie as a food truck—a chic, retrofitted vintage camper, that is—and in January 2020, she opened a brick-and-mortar cafe in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood. Although many people associate crepes with France, Bryan notes that almost every culture has some type of thin pancake. "I've made the recipe a little spongier, like blini," she explains, referring to the Slavic version of the pancakes. "That sort of differentiates us. We're not a French creperie."

At Seven Swans, the sweet and savory fillings change seasonally. "I'm always looking for cozy, nutritious, comforting and flavorful," Bryan says. (That goes for her vegan crepes too.) This spring, she will open a second cafe—in Milwaukee. Having weathered the pandemic, Bryan is ready for more: "It's a pretty incredible feeling to have your space that you created full of people enjoying themselves. It has its moment of magic."