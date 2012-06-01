Festive Brunch Recipes

Celebrate any special occasion with our recipes for brunch casseroles, muffins, coffee cakes, quiches and more.

Dutch Baby with Chai-Spiced Pears

The combination of spiced, buttery pears; tart creme fraiche; and baked pancake is sublime, and so festive. For maximum puff, let the eggs and milk sit out for 30 minutes to take the chill off before making the batter.

Tomato-Zucchini Strata

Swiss cheese, plump tomatoes, tender zucchini and herbs flavor this rich breakfast bake. Bonus: You can make it a day ahead and bake it in the morning.

Cinny Biscuits

At The Bake Shop and Cafe in Cleveland, Shawnda Moye offers the Cinny, a warm cinnamon roll-meets-biscuit that somehow becomes more divine when paired with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee.

Gingerbread Waffles with Hot Lemon Curd Sauce

The B&B Southmoreland on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, shared their recipe for spicy waffles.

Pork 'n' Pippins Quiche

Round Barn Farm Bed and Breakfast in Red Wing, Minnesota, served this sweet-and-savory quiche with a dollop of sour cream and seasoned, broiled tomato halves on the side.

Sausage-Apple Dutch Baby

Why fry sausage separately when you can cook it right into the pancake? That kind of ease is just one reason we love this sweet-and-savory Dutch baby pancake. The batter's quick, and in the 15 minutes while it bakes, you can whip up the maple-glazed apple topping.

Chocolate-Kissed Monkey Bread

Caramel, chocolate and cinnamon give this monkey bread a delicious flavor. Be sure to get the large flaky biscuits for easy shaping.

Blueberry Surprise French Toast Casserole

Cream cheese is the secret ingredient in this casserole, which gets a generous topping of blueberry or maple syrup (or try a homemade Blueberry Sauce). The recipe comes from Turkey Run Inn at Turkey Run State Park in east-central Indiana.

Patsy's Egg Casserole

This make-ahead sausage-and-cheese brunch recipe will be a hit at family holiday gatherings. 

Darling Clementine Mocktail

No offense to the classic mimosa, but not everyone wants to booze with their brunch. Enter the Darling Clementine, a tart, fizzy, deliciously pink, nonalcoholic alternative to classic morning cocktails.

Mini Egg Pastries with Bearnaise Sauce

The now-closed Cold Spring Inn in Hubertus, Wisconsin, served these elegant brunch pastries with cinnamon rolls and fruit. The herby bearnaise sauce is a bit fussy to make compared to purchased hollandaise sauce, but you'll notice a real difference in flavor.

Swedish Tea Ring

Sprinkled with chopped red and green cherries, this tender, walnut-filled pastry is a perfect treat for Christmas morning.

Fruit and Nut Granola

At Abilene's Victorian Inn in Kansas, guests might eat this granola with milk or layered in a parfait with yogurt and fruit. We love how the recipe lets you customize the nuts and fruit to your taste.

Swedish Lemon Pancakes

A delicate crepelike pancake folds like an envelope around tangy lemon curd in this pretty brunch dish from Abilene's Victorian Inn in Kansas. The whipped sour cream topping is a breeze to make.

Lazy Morning Cinnamon Rolls

Pizza dough is the secret shortcut in this 45-minutes-and-done recipe. It doesn't yield a fluffy Amish-style roll, but rather a breakfast treat with a toothsome chew, like the love child of cinnamon buns and garlic knots. 

Stuffed Croissant Breakfast Strata

The combination of croissants, bacon and cheese create an indulgent make-ahead treat for breakfast or brunch. Croissant pieces fit into the baking dish like a puzzle.

Maple Butter Twists

These breakfast rolls are a family tradition with Jean Haviland of Carroll, Iowa. "My mom made these rolls with a maple-cream filling every Christmas-and still does!" she says. "Mom always makes extra and freezes them for later. They're great for breakfast or any time of day!"

Finnish Baked Pancakes

This recipe comes from the Poplar Creek Guesthouse on the Gunflint Trail near Grand Marais, Minnesota. The traditional big pancake has been adapted into a lighter version: puffed pancakes. Poplar Creek also serves up a delicious Stuffed French Toast, flavored with cream cheese, apricot preserves and pecans.

Classic Challah

Minnesota blogger Molly Yeh often twists her challahs into simple spirals. This recipe—adapted from her cookbook Molly on the Range ($32.50, Rodale)—makes four small loaves, perfect for freezing or sharing. (Slightly stale challah also makes dreamy French toast.)

Lazy Morning Sausage Pie

Guests enjoyed breakfast favorites such as this classic biscuit mix recipe at Triangle Ranch in western South Dakota. 

Sausage Polenta with Nestled Eggs

Green chiles and shredded cheese lend Southwest flavor to this hearty breakfast casserole that you can prepare the night before and bake in the morning.

Goat Cheese, Artichoke and Smoked Ham Strata

This brunch recipe comes from Carol Mortensen of Flossmoor, Illinois. "This goat cheese, artichoke and smoked ham strata is our favorite brunch dish," she says. "The best part is preparing it the night before to bake in the morning."

Chocolate-Pecan Coffee Cake

We put together our favorite coffee cake ingredients for this holiday recipe: chocolate, butter, sour cream, pecans and coconut. It's worth the indulgence!

Spicy Brunch Lasagna

This hearty brunch casserole features Italian sausage, purchased Alfredo sauce, hash browns, mozzarella cheese, oven-ready lasagna noodles and cottage cheese.

Spinach Quiche a la Goldmoor

An easy-to-use frozen spinach souffle makes this quiche's eggy-sausage filling easy to prepare. The recipe is from the Goldmoor Inn near Galena, Illinois.

Gingerbread-Sour Cream Muffins

We took a traditional holiday dessert ingredient— gingerbread—and turned it into a muffin. Crystallized ginger tops off these treats.

Melty mallows

For a party accent or Christmas Day treat, serve cocoa with marshmallow dippers in a festive mug.

Dip purchased or homemade large marshmallows into melted chocolate and sprinkle with crushed peppermint candies. To dress up your mug, wrap felt around it, cut out a notch for a buckle and use a mini candy cane as the clasp.

Snowy snacks

For an edible holiday party display, create a winter wonderland doughnut tree by attaching doughnut holes to a 18-24" foam cone.

Cover the cone in plastic wrap first, then start at the bottom and use toothpicks to attach doughnut holes to the foam. Continue until you reach the top.

Cheese Blintzes

Some blintz recipes have you cook the stuffed crepes again, but we streamlined the recipe. Serve for brunch or as a dessert.

Kringla breakfast cookies

Rolling and shaping these Scandinavian breakfast cookies is a fun and creative family bonding activity. Just don't get too carried away with flour, which can make the breadlike pastries tough and dry.

Cream Cheese-Filled Breakfast Pancakes

Topped with fresh fruit and wrapped around a rich cream cheese filling, these crepelike pancakes add color and flavor to any special-occasion breakfast or brunch. The recipe comes from the Artists Colony Inn in Nashville, Indiana.

