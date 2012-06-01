Hot Drink Recipes You'll Love
Warm up your parties or family gatherings with our recipes for hot chocolate, flavored coffee, spiced tea, apple cider, slow cooker juice mixes and more.
Extra-Good Hot Chocolate
This creamy and rich cocoa is best served topped with whipped cream and dusted with cocoa powder, cinnamon or freshly grated nutmeg.
Double-Hot Drinking Chocolate
This isn't a watery cocoa for the kids on movie night. It's a fully adult dessert that you just happen to sip from a cup. A dash of cayenne pepper makes the drink extra-warming without being overtly spicy.
Caramel-Hazelnut Café Mocha
Melted Nutella. Need we say more? Our updated version of hot chocolate is made in a slow cooker, just for kicks, and after cooking, can be kept on the warm setting for one hour.
Vin Brulé
If you like, garnish cups of chef Gerard Craft''s Italian mulled wine with thin orange slices or pretty curls of orange peel. This recipe multiplies easily and can be made ahead and reheated before serving.
Chai-Maple Cider
Breathe deeply. This spiced cider tea from the slow cooker doubles as aromatherapy. After cooking, the cider can be kept on the warm setting for one hour.
Hot Cocoa-Nut
While traveling in Israel, Minnesota blogger Molly Yeh discovered hawaij, a spice blend often sprinkled in coffee. In this recipe, she adds hawaij to her coconut-based hot chocolate for extra flavor.
Golden Milk Latte
Whip up this trendy and good-for-you coffeehouse drink at home with a few pantry spices. Turmeric has been shown to have anti-inflammatory health benefits, and this sunny alternative to tea or coffee is a great way to eat more of it.
Mexican Spiced Cocoa
A pinch of cinnamon plays well with rich cocoa flavor. Use a rotary beater for an extra-frothy drink.
Spiced Black Tea
Prepare this spiced tea in just 10 minutes, using ingredients including pomegranate juice, lemon juice, fresh ginger, cloves, cinnamon and star anise.
Roasted White Hot Chocolate
With notes of caramel and malt, this white hot chocolate (made by roasting the white chocolate first in the oven) is deliciously light and frothy.
Mulled Cranberry Punch
Cranberry juice, juice concentrate, spices, orange juice and water simmers in your slow cooker. If you're serving this punch at a party, keep it warm on the low-heat setting for up to two hours.
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, butter, vanilla, egg-it's like a rich, drinkable cookie. Our slow cooker twist on classic eggnog can be kept on the warm setting for one hour.
Hot Holiday Apple Cider
This rosy cider simmers for just 10 minutes, making a great choice for drop-in visitors or last-minute parties. The recipe comes from Burchell's White Hill Farmhouse Inn in Minden, Nebraska.
Tea and Cider Wassail
Tea, four fruit juices and spices brew in your slow cooker. Serve the drink from the cooker or a heatproof bowl.