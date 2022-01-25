Easy, Breezy Drinks to Keep You Cool All Summer

Let carefree days spent poolside inspire your summer drink menu. These alcoholic and nonalcoholic sippers are sophisticated yet simple—perfect for weeknight happy hours or casual brunches. Our favorites come sweet, savory, spicy and refreshing.

Cucumber Paloma

If you've perfected the classic paloma, might we suggest this 2.0 version? Cucumber, grapefruit and jalapeño combine for a refreshing and subtly spicy twist your guests will request on repeat.

Sparkling Vanilla Lemonade

Lemonade gets a cream soda spin in this easy summer drink recipe, which contains way less sugar than traditional lemonade thanks to vanilla extract and club soda. For an additional grown-up touch, add a splash of vodka. 

Piña Piña Colada

Credit for this quintessential poolside sipper goes to KC distillery Mean Mule. The ingredients list is short: tequila, coconut cream and pineapple juice. A fresh pineapple garnish is optional but highly recommended (besides, it looks extra fancy). 

Celery Soda Cocktail

We know, we know. Celery syrup may sound like an odd choice for a cocktail, but its light, grassy flavor pairs beautifully with gin and club soda. You'll need to prep and chill the syrup in advance (no heating required), then pour it over ice, top with club soda and add an ounce or two of gin.

Clementine Bourbon Smash

Fresh citrus and mint star in this refreshing smash recipe. They're mixed with bourbon, lime juice, orange liqueur, maple syrup, bitters and club soda for a tasty at-home happy hour treat. 

Agua Fresca

Ripe fresh fruit is the base for agua fresca ("fresh water"), a hydrating and light nonalcoholic summer drink. Pick your favorite variety (cucumber, watermelon, pineapple or strawberry are a few of our go-to options) and mix with water, sugar and lime juice for extra zip. 

Michelada

Please beer and bloody mary enthusiasts alike with this spicy, savory cocktail mash-up. This recipe calls for Maggi, a condiment made of fermented wheat protein. It's sold in the Latin aisle of big supermarkets but if you can't find it, sub in a few extra dashes of Worcestershire!

Darling Clementine Mocktail

There's no booze in this fizzy, mimosa-inspired concoction, but with how delicious it is, you won't miss it. And it pairs beautifully with your favorite brunch foods (might we suggest a bagel board?). 

Paloma

Keep cool with this classic summer cocktail. Tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda team up in one sublime sipper that comes together lickety-split. (Translation: It's perfect for an impromptu happy hour at home.)

Rosemary-Grapefruit Gin Cocktail

Don't mistake this pretty pink grapefruit cocktail for cloyingly sweet. The woodsy flavors of gin and rosemary give it just the right amount of bite.

Tamarind Juice

In St. Louis chef Mawda Altayan's native Syria, this delicate floral beverage is a household staple. His recipe features tamarind (a tangy, tropical fruit), plus rose water, sugar and water. 

French 85

No need to pop (and consume) a bottle of bubbly for this classy cocktail. Dry hard cider replaces champagne in our fizzy, lemony recipe, making it an easy one to whip up for yourself or a smaller crew.

