Beverages

Sparkling Brunch Cocktails and Mocktails

By Midwest Living editors Updated January 19, 2023
Credit: Cameron Sadeghpour

Try our brunch drink recipes at your next gathering. We've got ideas for mimosas, bloody marys, non-alcoholic drinks and more.

Gardener's Bloody Mary

Credit: Cameron Sadeghpour
A few simple ingredient twists make for a fresher, veg-forward version of the classic.

Overachiever's Mimosa

Credit: Cameron Sadeghpour
We love a mimosa's two-ingredient simplicity—but oh, this ambrosial riff is good. The recipe scales up easily to serve from a pitcher.

The House Soda

Credit: Cameron Sadeghpour
This elegant beverage is a fizzy, slightly tangy nonalcoholic option for a brunch menu (or any spring or summer party).

Brandy Cobbler with Blood Orange and Rosemary

Credit: Kelsey Hansen
This festive holiday cocktail comes together quickly after you've made the rosemary simple syrup. The recipe comes from Indiana cookbook author Shelly Westerhausen Worcel.

Rosy Stone Fruit Sangria

We raided both the fruit bowl and the liquor cabinet for this sparkling make-ahead party drink, marrying citrus and stone fruits with brandy, orange liqueur and rose wine. (You can use either a sweet wine, such as White Zinfandel, or a more dry variety, like a French or Spanish import.)

Darling Clementine Mocktail

No offense to the classic mimosa, but not everyone wants to booze with their brunch. Enter the Darling Clementine, a tart, fizzy, deliciously pink, nonalcoholic alternative to classic morning cocktails.

Sparkling Vanilla Lemonade

This lemonade calls for less sugar than most recipes and tastes just enough like cream soda to make you smile. The recipe comes from The Watkins Company, a 151-year-old spice and extract company in Minnesota.

Frozen Strawberry-Mango Margarita

The fastest way to downgrade a margarita (or any drink) isn't cheap tequila; it's bottled lime juice. Dig out that squeezer and pull up your sleeves. It's worth it.

Paloma

Mixology doesn't get any easier than this! Whip out this easy version of a classic Mexican cocktail for Cinco de Mayo or any festive occasion. The recipe comes from Kansas City's Mean Mule Distilling Co.

Pimm's Cup for a Crowd

Credit: Carson Downing
Made with a gin-based liqueur called Pimm's No. 1, this old-timey summer cocktail calls for fizzy lemonade and a salad bowl of garnishes—strawberries, cucumbers, oranges and herbs.

Any-Fruit Agua Fresca

Once you have the method of making an agua fresca down, you can improvise with almost any soft fruit. Be sure to use fresh lime juice; it adds the perfect zing. Also, temperature makes a big difference in how an agua fresca tastes, so if time permits, chill it before serving it over ice.

Watermelon-Lime Sangria

Sangria is usually made with red wine, but ours puts a white twist on it. Choose an affordable light and dry variety, such as Spanish Albariño, Portuguese Vinho Verde or Sauvignon Blanc.

Rosemary-Lillet Spritz

Credit: Carson Downing
For a simple yet sophisticated sipper, try a Rosemary-Lillet Spritz. Lillet Blanc is a floral French aperitif that's boozier than wine but breezier than gin, and our refreshing take uses rosemary simple syrup and a splash of bubbly. Garnish with a fresh sprig of rosemary to catch its fragrance with every sip.

Honeyed Lemonade Tea Punch

Using Darjeeling tea imparts floral notes beyond what you find in ordinary black tea, which makes it a more interesting base for this refreshing, honey-laced drink. Keep the punch virgin, or add a tablespoon of vodka, gin or bourbon to each glass.

Radish Lemonade

Radishes turn this tangy homemade lemonade a soft pink color, and they lend a faint, garden-fresh flavor—similar to the taste of cucumber slices in water. In fact, we added cucumber slices as well, as a perfect garnish.

