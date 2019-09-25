Beverages

Shake Things Up With Your St. Patrick’s Day Drinks

A Missouri distillery has given Irish cream a long-overdue makeover. So pass on the green beer this St. Patrick’s Day, and spike a milkshake instead.
The Reason Why You Should Try Premium Cocktail Cherries

Premium cocktail cherries are undoubtedly a splurge. But they instantly elevate any at-home drink—and this version comes with a story.
Easy Frozen Cocktails to Make in a Bag

Brunch Drinks Your Guests Will Love

How a Single Mom in Michigan Became a Cold-Brew Entrepreneur

With her coffee start-up, a single mom in Michigan inspires other women to be strong, black and bold—and to trust the tingly feelings.
Sparkling Holiday Drinks

The Secret to Lower-Sugar Lemonade

You don't need a new-fangled sweetener to cut this lemonade's sugar—just the stealth, mind-tricking power of vanilla.
Agave Spirits of Mexico

We present a crash course in the spirits of Mexico—and an introduction to their made-in-Kansas City cousin.
How to Make A Perfect Michelada

How To: Make a Sweet Tea Old Fashioned

Refreshing Smoothie Recipes

Fresh Recipes for a Great Tea Party

Hot Drink Recipes You'll Love

Warm up your parties or family gatherings with our recipes for hot chocolate, flavored coffee, spiced tea, apple cider, slow cooker juice mixes and more.

