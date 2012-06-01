Hearty Beef Slow-Cooker Recipes
Make tender pot roasts, delicious ribs, hot sandwiches and hearty stews with our beef slow-cooker ideas.
Slow-Cooker German-Style Beef Roast
Red wine, chopped dill pickles and zesty mustard create a German-style meal.
Spicy Beef Sloppy Joes
Medium to hot salsa adds a touch of heat to this favorite meal. Simmer the meat and veggie mixture for up to eight hours for a classic sandwich filling—and set some aside for Spicy Beef Taco Salad the next day.
Texas Beef with Butternut Squash
Lightly spiced beef chuck roast combines perfectly with soft butternut squash in the slow cooker. A surprising ingredient is unsweetened cocoa powder, which gives the dish a rich flavor. Serve with crusty French bread to soak up the sauce.
Brisket in Onion-Ale BBQ Sauce
Beef, chili sauce and brown sugar flavor tender beef brisket in this slow-cooker recipe.
Cappuccino Pot Roast
A cup of strong coffee gives this beef chuck roast a punch of flavor. If you have a single-serving coffeemaker, this is the time to use it.
Short Ribs over Cheesy Polenta
Cooked this way, short ribs give you a delicious, dressed-up dish with hardly any work. A hint of licorice from fennel accents the recipe.
Slow-Cooker Meatball Sandwiches
Cook homemade meatballs in a spicy tomato sauce, then top with mozzarella cheese before serving on a toasted hoagie bun. If you're in a hurry, substitute an 18-ounce package of frozen cooked meatballs for the homemade ones.
Burgundy Beef Stew
Either a good Pinot Noir or Burgundy works well in this slow-cooked beef main-dish recipe.
Slow-Cooker Pot Roast Stew
Butternut squash, apples and onions cook with boneless beef chuck pot roast. Serve over hot cooked couscous.
Italian Beef Sandwiches
Chuck roasts come out so tender from a slow cooker, and this cheaper cut of meat is easy on the budget. For dinner, spoon the beef onto hoagie buns and top with provolone, onions and peppers, then pop it under the broiler to melt the cheese.
Slow-Cooked Minestrone
Ground beef turns this vegetable soup recipe into a satisfying meal. Top the slow-cooked main-dish soup with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese.
Italian Pot Roast
Simmer pot roast, carrots and fennel in a tomato sauce, then serve over hot cooked penne pasta.
Beef and Sweet Potato Stew
Sweet potatoes, cumin, cinnamon, and dried apricots or plums add a North African flavor to this lower-sodium version of slow-cooker beef stew.
Beer-Braised Beef Short Ribs
Beef short ribs turn tender after cooking for 11 hours in your slow cooker.
Fireside Beef Stew with Root Vegetables
Cranberry juice makes a surprise appearance in this slow-cooker main dish. The juice adds a little sweetness to the winter veggie-packed soup.
Classic French Dips
Slow-cook beef brisket or boneless beef bottom round roast with onions, bell peppers and beef broth to juicy tenderness. Serve on baguette-style bread, and pass juices from the slow cooker for dipping.