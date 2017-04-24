Easy Homemade Steak Sauce Recipes
Steak is good. Steak with homemade sauces, butters, and mayos is even better. Click or tap through to check out some of our favorite recipes for steak toppings.
Chimichurri
This classic Argentinian sauce with fresh parsley and cilantro is made for spooning over grilled meats (especially steak), but we also love it with scrambled eggs or roasted potatoes. The recipe comes from chef Michael Ollier of Certified Angus Beef in Wooster, Ohio.
Stout-Soaked Porterhouse with Beer Butter
Soaking a meaty porterhouse in dark, hearty stout quickly punches up the flavor, infusing the meat with bold, coffeelike taste.
Spicy Skirt Steak with Avocado Dipping Sauce
Cool and creamy avocado tames the heat of the chipotle chili rub.
Cowboy Steak and Whiskey Butter
Whiskey butter can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months, so the next time you get a "hankering" for cowboy steak, your prep time will be trimmed.
Steak with Berry Sauce
Berries and beef? Yes! The slightly sweet berry sauce pairs nicely with the peppered sirloin.
Garlic Steaks with Nectarine Relish
Fruit relish accents a garlic-studded steak prepared on an indoor or outdoor grill.
Flatiron Steak with Fresh Herb Butter Sauce
The fresh herb butter sauce combines the best part of a chimichurri (herby freshness) with the best part of a steak butter (creamy saltiness).
Rosemary Porterhouse Steaks with Olive Mayo
Olives and dill add earthiness to the robust flavor of thick-cut porterhouse steaks.
Lemon Butter Flank Steak
A combo of butter, lemongrass, cilantro and red pepper flavors both the marinade and the cabbage side for this skillet-cooked flank steak.
Sizzling Steak with Peach Steak Sauce
Sweet and savory! Peaches, bacon and a sweet-sour sauce make a steak sauce that can't be beat.