30 Meatless Main Dish Recipes

<p>Tamales often feature meaty fillings, but this earthy recipe from chef Jorge Guzmán of Petite León in Minneapolis is vegetarian. The dark color comes from huitlacoche, a fungus that grows on corn and has been used in Mexican cooking for centuries. (You can buy it canned online or at some Mexican markets.)</p> <p> Related: Chef Jorge Guzmán's Step-by-Step Guide to Making Tamales</p>