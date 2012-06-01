30 Meatless Main Dish Recipes
Veggie, beans and grains make a nutritious meatless main dish in bowls, pizza, pasta, salads, frittata, quiches and more.
Cauliflower Chickpea Bowl with Cilantro Yogurt
Load up on nutrients (and flavor) with this healthful, all-in-one weeknight dinner starring cauliflower and chickpeas.
Verde Con Maize Pizza
When life leaves you one lonely ear of sweet corn, make this pizza, topped with green salsa, corn and goat cheese. It's a favorite at Millsap Farm's Pizza Club parties in Springfield, Missouri.
Braised Green Beans with Tomatoes and Lentils
This is a lazy Sunday—or tired Tuesday—recipe from chef Abra Berens' book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables. Don't be alarmed by cooking beans this long. Make it vegetarian by using vegetable broth and skipping the Parmesan.
Tomatoey Parmesan Beans
This sleeper hit of a weeknight dinner comes from Food Network star Molly Yeh's cookbook Home is Where the Eggs Are—and is basically a vehicle for Parmesan and garlic toast.
Baked Stuffed Zucchini
Savory cremini and nutty porcini mushrooms, along with cheese, soft bread crumbs and herbs, fill zucchini to make a hearty dish for a meatless Monday.
Curried Cauliflower Apple Melt
Glam up your grilled cheese with curry mayonnaise, skillet-roasted cauliflower, and sweet apple—it's a delicious combo that's far more than the sum of its parts.
Roasted Mushrooms con Queso Tamales
Tamales often feature meaty fillings, but this earthy recipe from chef Jorge Guzmán of Petite León in Minneapolis is vegetarian. The dark color comes from huitlacoche, a fungus that grows on corn and has been used in Mexican cooking for centuries. (You can buy it canned online or at some Mexican markets.)
Crisp Portobello Mushroom and Spring Carrot Salad
Goat cheese and chives top golden skillet-cooked mushrooms and cooked carrots in this recipe from Sarah Stegner of Chicago. Homemade honey-mustard vinaigrette adds a pleasing tang.
Tomato Galette
Tender Parmesan-pepper pastry cradles heirloom tomatoes, shallots, goat cheese and fresh herbs in a fold-over tart that's ideal for weekend brunch. Serve it warm or at room temperature, though the leftovers taste great cold—if you have any!
Risotto with Asparagus and Shiitakes
Tender asparagus cozies up with brothy rice with mushrooms, chives, and Parmesan in this luxurious risotto. Pair it with a glass of white wine and a chunk of crusty bread.
Roasted Pear Salad with Farro and Arugula
This creamy, whole-grain salad earned raves in our test kitchen. It's hardy enough to be a meatless main, or enjoy it as a festive side dish or cold-weather potluck star.
Zucchini and Feta Frittata
Although you can eat it warm, this fresh frittata can also be a make-ahead brunch dish. Serving it at room temperature means the salad on top won't wilt (and your cooking work is done before the guests arrive).
Grilled Portobellos
Doug Heiken, a winter griller in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, prefers his meals meatless, so he especially likes grilling vegetables. Big, meaty portobello mushrooms fit naturally on a grill rack. To serve, the grilled portobello mushrooms can be eaten like steaks, sliced and tossed with pasta, or served in a salad, rolled in tortillas with grilled red sweet peppers, or slipped between slices of grilled focaccia or in sandwich buns.
Chard and Sweet Potato Frittata
Breakfast, brunch or dinner—this colorful meat-free frittata is a 30-minute meal that tastes nutritiously delicious any time.
Winter Squash, Mushrooms and Arugula with Parmesan
This dish hovers between stir-fry and salad —both light and wholesomely satisfying. Chef Abra Berens cooks squash and mushrooms in a skillet, developing great caramelization in minutes. The recipe comes from her book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables.
Mushroom-Arugula Pizza
Pizza night just got an upgrade. Use purchased fresh pizza dough for ease and top it with fresh mushrooms and peppery arugula.
Arugula-Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs
When you're not in the mood for lentil soup, put the quick-cooking pulse to good use in this nutritious, meat-free salad.
Peperonata with Potatoes and Egg
This classic Italian braised-pepper stew freezes beautifully. Abra Berens suggests heaping it over potatoes (or even pasta, polenta or couscous) and topping it with a poached or boiled egg. This recipe is from her book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables.
Vietnamese Grilled Eggplant
Eat this peak-summer dish as a side or a meatless main. Eggplant and bell peppers are grilled au naturel—all the fun comes in the finish, when the vegetables are showered in mint, basil and peanuts and drizzled liberally with a sauce called nuoc cham.
Roasted Broccoli with Wheat Berries, Blue Cheese and Cranberries
The birds fly south. The bears hibernate. Where does broccoli salad go for the winter? Right here, says Abra Berens in her book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables. Enjoy it fresh from the oven and at your desk the next day.
Baby Spinach Salad with Cumin Couscous and Bulgur
Grain salads can sometimes be a bit heavy, but this one is surprisingly light-tasting, thanks to a tangy yogurt-mint dressing, crisp apple chunks and fresh spinach.
Mushroom-Lentil Meatless Shepherd's Pie
Worcestershire sauce and mushrooms are rich in umami —the savory flavor our brains associate with meat. We used both in our shepherd's pie, a low-fat, high-fiber, 'tater-topped casserole that delivers 100 percent of your daily comfort.
Mexican Sweet Potato-Veggie Medley
Create a meatless main dish in minutes by sauteing sweet potatoes, then adding canned corn and black beans. Top with a chipotle-flavor sour cream, avocado slices and fresh cilantro.
Tomato Salad with Edamame Succotash
Protein-rich edamame makes this salad a nutritious meal, especially when paired with whole-grain bread.
Heirloom Tomato and Onion Quiche
Serve this savory egg pie with a mixed greens salad for brunch or a light dinner.
Sweet Corn Pizza
Cutting fresh corn from the cob is a must for these cheery summer pizzas. It adds flavor and texture that you can't get from canned or frozen corn. Beyond that, feel free to play: There's lots of room for improvisation in the varieties of pesto, cheese or veggies used.
Squash and Tomato Bake
Bake squash under a layer of spiced tomatoes and cheese, and everyone will love eating their vegetables.
Tomato Pasta with Arugula and Parmesan
Light, no-cook lemon-garlic sauce dresses a tangle of linguine and vegetables. Mix red and yellow cherry tomatoes for the prettiest dish.
Eggs Goldenrod
Hard-boiled eggs are stirred into a creamy white sauce and served over flaky biscuits in this breakfast recipe.
Greek Pasta Salad
The fresh herbs, vegetables, and olives that characterize Greek cuisine are tossed with pasta in this sprightly salad recipe. Feta cheese gives it a tangy finish.
Pea and Mint Pesto
June's answer to August's basil and tomatoes, fresh mint and sweet peas shine in this bright, versatile pesto. We love it as a dip, sandwich spread and pasta sauce (thinned with a little water), but we suspect that you'll find even more ways to use it for a burst of early-summer flavor.
Creamy Artichoke Lasagna
For an irresistible twist on traditional lasagna, try this recipe that includes baby artichokes, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, and ricotta cheese.
