Indoor Rock Climbing is the Beginner-Friendly Sport You Should Try This Winter

Midwesterners with January exercise goals have a distinct disadvantage—the weather. If stationary bikes and bicep curls don't excite, consider indoor climbing. The sport is unexpectedly beginner-friendly and provides a truly holistic workout. Scaling a wall builds physical strength, mobility and flexibility. It also stimulates and focuses the mind through problem-solving: When you're deciding which ledge or foothold to grab next, you can't think about anything else.

Left: In Cleveland, Nosotros Rock Climbing Gym has two locations and an especially welcoming vibe. The nonprofit model supports a variety of local causes, large and small. | Credit: Courtesy of Nosotros Rock Climbing Gym