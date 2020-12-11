Tina Lassen

Just north of the Straits of Mackinac sits Michigan's lush Upper Peninsula, a woods-and-water wilderness that sprawls over more than 16,350 square miles. Check out our ideas for exploring the Eastern UP, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
When it comes to trails, Michigan boasts more than 5,000 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails and more than 3,000 miles of water trails. These 15 are among the best for providing inspiring exploration.