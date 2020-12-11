Tree Meinch
Fall Getaway to Galena, Illinois
Article
When leaves turn to gold in a town built on lead, Galena alchemy is formed. See our guide of things to do (and of course eat) in Galena this fall.
Weekend Getaway in Eastern Iowa
Article
Two emerging Iowa cities—Cedar Rapids and Dubuque—bookend vast caves, a dreamy concert barn and the corn in the outfield that won over Hollywood.
One-Day Itinerary in Decorah, Iowa
Article
This northeast Iowa town has become a magnet for freethinkers, nature-lovers and beer nerds.
One-Day Itinerary in Galena, Illinois
Article
Known for its irresistibly cute Main Street (and oh-so-many shops), this river town delivers history and outdoor fun too.
One-Day Itinerary in New Glarus, Wisconsin
Article
Stock up on beer, European eats and southern Wisconsin hospitality in America's Little Switzerland.
Explore Kansas' Startling Rocky Landscapes
Article
On a road trip across Kansas, inspiring terrain hides just a short detour off I-70. Many of Kansas' most scenic sites—Monument Rocks, Castle Rock, Mushroom Rock, Rock City, Kanopolis State Park and more—lie within 30 miles of the interstate, the busiest east-west route in the state.
Summer Getaway to Southern Illinois
Article
Southern Illinois is a haven of sandstone canyons, ancient cypress swamp and thick forest—seasoned with birch-sap beer and world-class barbecue.
March of the Cranes in Nebraska
Article
Situated on 10,000 acres near Grand Island, the Crane Trust hosts various guided wildlife trips, including Nebraska's only overnight stay with Sandhill cranes.
Minnesota Art Crawl on the Prairie
Article
A band of Minnesota artists finds community in solitude, kinship in history and an unlikely muse in the plainspoken beauty of the countryside.
6 Great Little-Known Midwest Hikes
Gallery
When the temperature drops and colors change, make like Robert Frost: Leave the crowds for a trail less traveled by. There's a special Zen when you get the bounty of fall all to yourself. Here are 6 of our picks for leaf-peeping in some of the Midwest's lesser-known parks and preserves.
Illinois Road Rally: Driving With Giants
Article
Cloud-kissing vistas. The real Abe Lincoln. And one very famous corn dog. After nearly 100 years, Route 66 has never looked better.
The Breathtaking National Balloon Classic in Indianola, Iowa
Article
For 50 years, many of the country's top balloon pilots have flocked to Iowa for fiery competition, quirky antics and unreal summer views.
Where to Go Exploring in Nebraska's Stunning Sandhills
Article
North of Interstate-80, the largest sand dune formation in the western hemisphere sprawls 19,000 square miles across Nebraska. These Sandhills are an eco-intersection. Boreal birch mixes with western pines above prairie grass and bison. And a national scenic river runs through it.
The Definitive Guide to Visiting the Nebraska Sandhills
Article
The largest sand dune formation in the western hemisphere spreads over north-central Nebraska. Here's why you should go to the Sandhills—and how to plan your trip to this sprawling, sparsely populated region that holds wildlife and natural wonders.
5 Midwest Resorts for the Ultimate Escape
Article
Sometimes next-level relaxation requires slipping into another world. These Midwest resorts can take you there—overnight or just for a day.
5 Top Midwest Glamping Destinations
Article
Your guide to swanky, dreamy, chilly-weather camping—with zero risk of sleeping on a tree root.
A Perfect Day at Wisconsin's Canoe Bay
Article
Sometimes a cabin stay means not roughing it at all, and leaving the kids behind. Enter Canoe Bay. The western Wisconsin resort offers Scandinavian-style cottages on a glacial lake, plus Escape Village, with newer tiny homes in the woods. Here's a taste of a quiet day there.
Farm Life: Where Time Stands Still
Article
An hour north of Indianapolis, a farming couple and 60 alpacas invite guests to sample their corner of paradise in an 1850s cabin.
8 Restaurants Worth the Drive
Article
With bold flavors and memorable spaces, these far-flung restaurants are serving up meals well worth the trip off the eaten path.
Soul Searching with Krista Tippett
Article
Can curiosity and good questions heal our divides? Krista Tippett's On Being podcast (with 53 million annual downloads) says yes.
Chasing the Northern Lights
Article
A Minneapolis couple leans on wanderlust, persistence, poetry and science in their search to view the aurora borealis.
7 Live-Music Venues to Warm Your Winter
Article
Cozy up and unplug. Unique venues are going intimate with live bands, songwriters and drinks that warm from the inside out.
Warm-Weather Getaway to Southwest Florida
Article
You know Henry Ford and Thomas Edison for the car and the light bulb. But these Michigan buddies also helped invent the winter escape. Follow their early snowbird tracks into wild (and tamed) tropics in southwest Florida to places in and around Fort Myers and Sanibel.
12 Ways to Celebrate Christmas
Article
We can't promise lords a-leaping. But we found a dozen fun ways to ring in the season (one in each Midwest state). Follow along for 700 lanterns flickering, 80 artists crafting and an old church filled with Christmas kitsch.
Celebrate Fall at a Midwest Oktoberfest
Article
So lace up your dirndl, buckle your lederhosen and dig into our ultimate guide to Oktoberfest in the Midwest.
