Tree Meinch

On a road trip across Kansas, inspiring terrain hides just a short detour off I-70. Many of Kansas' most scenic sites—Monument Rocks, Castle Rock, Mushroom Rock, Rock City, Kanopolis State Park and more—lie within 30 miles of the interstate, the busiest east-west route in the state.
When the temperature drops and colors change, make like Robert Frost: Leave the crowds for a trail less traveled by. There's a special Zen when you get the bounty of fall all to yourself. Here are 6 of our picks for leaf-peeping in some of the Midwest's lesser-known parks and preserves.
North of Interstate-80, the largest sand dune formation in the western hemisphere sprawls 19,000 square miles across Nebraska. These Sandhills are an eco-intersection. Boreal birch mixes with western pines above prairie grass and bison. And a national scenic river runs through it.
The largest sand dune formation in the western hemisphere spreads over north-central Nebraska. Here's why you should go to the Sandhills—and how to plan your trip to this sprawling, sparsely populated region that holds wildlife and natural wonders.
Sometimes a cabin stay means not roughing it at all, and leaving the kids behind. Enter Canoe Bay. The western Wisconsin resort offers Scandinavian-style cottages on a glacial lake, plus Escape Village, with newer tiny homes in the woods. Here's a taste of a quiet day there.
You know Henry Ford and Thomas Edison for the car and the light bulb. But these Michigan buddies also helped invent the winter escape. Follow their early snowbird tracks into wild (and tamed) tropics in southwest Florida to places in and around Fort Myers and Sanibel.
We can't promise lords a-leaping. But we found a dozen fun ways to ring in the season (one in each Midwest state). Follow along for 700 lanterns flickering, 80 artists crafting and an old church filled with Christmas kitsch.