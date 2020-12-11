Tim Tebeau

Tim Tebeau, a graduate of the University of Michigan, has worked as a contributing editor for Traverse Magazine and has been the assistant regional director for the Bear River Writers' Conference for more than 20 years. He lives in Petoskey, Michigan.
Fall Getaway to Michigan's Little Traverse Bay
Nature and culture commingle during a fall weekend of gallery hopping, boutique shopping and eye-popping fall color in Harbor Springs, Petoskey and Charlevoix, strung along Little Traverse Bay.
Where to Find Michigan's Iconic Foods
Explore nine of the Mitten's signature flavors, like Motor City deep-dish, fresh Great Lakes fish and apples with snap.
6 Michigan Spots for Craft Beer Lovers
From the names on the labels to the ingredients in the glasses, Michigan's craft breweries reflect state pride and regional flavors. Brewers tout the abundance of fresh water and Michigan-grown ingredients. Restaurants showcase local brews behind the bar and in their dishes. And as these six beer hubs demonstrate, Michigan's craft beer scene overflows with creativity, like a freshly tapped pint.
