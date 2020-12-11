Tim Tebeau

Nature and culture commingle during a fall weekend of gallery hopping, boutique shopping and eye-popping fall color in Harbor Springs, Petoskey and Charlevoix, strung along Little Traverse Bay.
Advertisement
Explore nine of the Mitten's signature flavors, like Motor City deep-dish, fresh Great Lakes fish and apples with snap.
From the names on the labels to the ingredients in the glasses, Michigan's craft breweries reflect state pride and regional flavors. Brewers tout the abundance of fresh water and Michigan-grown ingredients. Restaurants showcase local brews behind the bar and in their dishes. And as these six beer hubs demonstrate, Michigan's craft beer scene overflows with creativity, like a freshly tapped pint.