Teresa Woodard

Teresa Woodard is contributing garden editor at Midwest Living where she covers everything from houseplants and bonsai to daffodils and peonies. A lifelong Ohioan (except for her college days studying journalism at Indiana University), she gardens on two acres outside Columbus. She also teaches youth about growing food at an urban community garden and is working on a book project about American garden design. She loves hiking and traveling, especially to plant destinations like public gardens, wildflower fields and hardwood forests.
Why You Should Consider A Prairie-Style Yard
A Nebraska gardener advocates for more prairie—and less lawn—to support wildlife across the Midwest.
Take Your Garden to New Heights with Clematis
Dubbed the Queen of Climbers, clematis starts humble. But once rambling up a trellis and thick with flowers, this perennial is, indeed, regal. New varieties come in many colors with longer bloom times, and in sizes from 2 to 20 feet.
8 Ways to Use Tough, Versatile Sedges In Your Garden
This under-appreciated grass-like perennial can be a lawn alternative, a groundcover, a border, a container plant and more.
A Dramatic Border of Silver-Tone Plants
An all-silver palette of plants in varying shapes, sizes and textures can create a dramatic border for your garden. An Ohio garden pro shows how to get the look.
Plant Combos That Totally Nail Curb Appeal
Beautiful Floating Mandalas Are So Easy to Create
Floating floral displays called mandalas make a fun and rewarding summer project for both adults and kids. Just fill a container with water; cut flower heads, petals and leaves; then arrange in a pattern on the water. See ideas from an Ohio garden pro for floating mandalas and other Earth art, plus get step-by-step instructions to create your own.
Turn Your Midwest Backyard Into a Tropical Oasis
In Love With Hydrangeas
Puppies. Chocolate. Sunsets. File them all under Things That Make Us Go Heart-Eyes—right along with hydrangeas.
Discover an Urban Oasis at Midwest Public Gardens
When you want to give city life the slip, public gardens await. Watch koi swirl in a pond. See a rare lily bloom in a glassy pool. Find out what grows in the cool of a streambed. Learn a lot—or just sit a spell and soak in the calm.
Container Garden Inspiration From a Top Chicago Designer
Austin Eischeid, who designs Millennium Park’s stunning container gardens, offers tips for creating your own beautiful container arrangements. 
How to Plant a Water Lily
With a large container, bricks and a nursery trip, you can create a romantic, miniature garden in an afternoon.
How to Create a Low-Maintenance Gravel Garden
Are you done pulling weeds? Try gravel gardening—a new technique that’s low-maintenance and Earth-friendly. Here's what a Wisconsin pro recommends.
How to Bring Belle Isle Garden’s Beauty To Your Own Backyard
Created by a world-class designer, this new garden at Belle Isle Park in Detroit offers plenty of ideas to make your outdoor spaces pretty and pollinator friendly.
How to Use Grow Bags for Amazing Vegetable Gardens
Yes, these bags are lightweight and portable, but that’s not all. An Ohio extension agent explains another surprising perk.
How to Propagate Houseplants (It’s Easy!)
Houseplants are easy to trim, cut and divide to make more plants. Just ask the “Houseplant Guru” from the Detroit area. She grew her own collection of hundreds of houseplants through propagation—that’s botanist’s talk for making plant babies. Check out her techniques.
Hello, Yellow! An Ohio Gardener Shares His Daffodil Tips
A move to a daffodil-crazed town spurs one gardener’s passion for these easy, deer-proof harbingers of spring.
Easy Annual Flowers Deliver Summer-Long Color
In cutting gardens or borders, inexpensive annuals like zinnias bloom in explosive color all summer long—and come fall, leave parting gifts of seeds for next year.
The Art of Growing Bonsai Trees
An Ohio firefighter cultivates tranquility at home with the ancient pastime of bonsai.
12 Top Midwest Plants From a Michigan Garden Expert
10 Trendy Plants for Midwest Gardens in 2021
Up Your Houseplant Game With These Amazing Dish Gardens
You long ago mastered philodendrons. Succulents are old hat. Even your fiddle-leaf is still fiddling along. The next step in your houseplant journey: mixing plants to create indoor landscapes in pots.
6 Plants For a Winter Cutting Garden
How to Make a Stunning Marigold Wreath
We love marigolds for their chipper and long-lasting color. Before frost, snip blooms for a wreath—and start planning now for your bumper crop next year.
Perfect Plants for a Midwest Woodland Garden
How to Force Paperwhites
Chase away the winter blues with green. Growing paperwhite bulbs indoors is a simple, inexpensive way to gain a jump start on Mother Nature.
