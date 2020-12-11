Stephanie Simmons

A Missouri distillery has given Irish cream a long-overdue makeover. So pass on the green beer this St. Patrick's Day, and spike a milkshake instead.
36 Hours in Milwaukee
Article
A weekend visit to Brew City should include a brewery tour, but that's just one part of the Milwaukee experience. Explore art, architecture, German food, lakeside parks and maybe a festival on an adventure-packed stay in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin's Heidel House Resort & Spa closed on Monday after more than 70 years in business—a loss felt especially by our writer who was married there two years ago.