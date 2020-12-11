Stacy Brooks

Minneapolis-based freelance writer Stacy Brooks writes for a variety of Midwest publications and also blogs about the Twin Cities dining scene.
6 Small-Batch Midwest Cideries Experimenting with Classic and Unexpected Flavors
Take a bite —OK, a sip—out of fall at these cideries producing inventive brews.
The Sharpest Shop in Town
Can a pencil be worth $200? A Wisconsin shop owner says yes, and he'll let you test-drive a few to prove it.
