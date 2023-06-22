Stacey Brugeman

Stacey Brugeman is a food and travel writer, editor, and producer. Brugeman, a Michigan native, was raised in the agriculture industry—which brought her to the tiny towns and tables of more than 35 countries. Seeking city life, she then ate and drank her way through New York City for a decade, where she worked on staff at Saveur and Food & Wine. In 2007, Brugeman relocated to Denver where she served as Senior Food Editor for Denver Magazine and Restaurant Critic for 5280. After more than 25 years away, Brugeman returned to her home state in 2019, where she serves as a columnist for Traverse magazine, a reporter for Eater Detroit, and a scout for Midwest Living. Her work has also appeared in Travel+Leisure, Men's Journal, Natural Health, The Denver Post, Cheers!, The Tasting Panel, Natural Solutions, and Detroit's SEEN magazine. Brugeman holds a B.A. in History and English from the University of Virginia, an M.A. in Food Studies from New York University, and an Intermediate Certificate in Wine from the International Wine Center. Brugeman's biggest accomplishment, however, is getting her husband and three children to help do the dishes.