Shelly Westerhausen Worcel

Shelly Westerhausen Worcel is a Bloomington, Indiana-based food writer and photographer. She shares vegetarian and vegan recipes on her blog, Vegetarian Ventures, and through her Instagram. Her cookbooks include Every Season is Soup Season, Platters and Boards and Tables and Spreads. While Westerhausen doesn't eat meat, her husband, Wyatt, does—so in her books, the recipes are vegetarian, but you might see suggestions from Wyatt for how to adapt recipes for more omnivorous eaters.