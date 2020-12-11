Sara Diekelmann

Fall's the time to get spring-blooming bulbs in the ground. Here are tips for how to plant bulbs and what bulbs to choose for Midwest gardens.
Advertisement
Don't let big carved pumpkins have all the fall decor fun. Create easy, inexpensive autumn displays with miniature varieties.
Roll up your sleeves and get ready to finally reach that ever-popular New Year's resolution—must get organized! A chalkboard wall calendar will help do the trick. You just need a free weekend, a few supplies (listed below) and a blank wall in a home office, mudroom or kitchen.
7 Ideas for Kitchen Banquettes
Gallery
Kitchen banquettes can be customized to integrate seamlessly into a layout, add hidden storage and do what they've always done best: provide an intimate spot to gather and connect. Here are seven ideas for adding kitchen seating banquette-style.
20 Budget Bathroom Ideas
Gallery
Add splash to your bath with these low-cost bathroom ideas for remodeling cabinets, vanities, lighting, storage and more.