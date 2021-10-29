Robin Pfeifer is a freelance writer, storyteller and creative strategist. Born in Wisconsin and now living in Portland, Oregon, she spent her formative adult years exploring the far-flung corners of Minnesota. She's an expert at getting off the beaten path and loves nothing more than to tell a good story. From artist profiles to travel destinations to a brand's "About Me" section, she focuses on the nuance that makes a person, place or product truly unique.