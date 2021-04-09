Robert Annis

Gateway Arch is an icon, welcoming visitors to St. Louis—and beyond. But it's also a national park, meant to honor and preserve the city's history through a thought-provoking museum, historical sites and walking trails.
Adventure awaits for the bold at Isle Royale National Park, an island in Lake Superior that's one of the country's least-visited national parks. The reward for those who do come: rugged beauty, challenging hikes and the chance to spot a moose.
South Dakota packs adventure into a western pocket of the state, home to two national parks: Badlands and Wind Cave. Explore wondrous geological formations both above and below ground in these natural playgrounds.
Sand dunes tower over sparkling Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes National Park, a favorite among beachgoers. But rare ecosystems and fascinating history await visitors who care to look closely.
All aboard to Cuyahoga Valley National Park! Sandwiched between two prominent metropolitan areas, this northern Ohio park charms with its easy access, scenic train ride and prolific waterfalls.
In northern Minnesota, close enough to shake hands with Canada, a paradise awaits for visitors drawn to water. The massive lakes of Voyageurs National Park teem with houseboaters, paddlers and wildlife—each on a voyage of their own.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis may be the most surprising major player in the paleontology world.
