Rhonda Fleming Hayes

Rhonda Fleming Hayes is a freelance garden writer, and author of Pollinator Friendly Gardening: Gardening for Bees, Butterflies and Other Pollinators (Voyageur Press). When she isn't planting for pollinators she can be found tending her bountiful and beautiful kitchen garden. A native Californian, Rhonda has been gardening since she was a child following at her grandmother's knee. Since then she has tried to bloom wherever she's been transplanted—Tennessee, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and even England. She now divides her time for writing, gardening and family between Minneapolis and New Orleans.