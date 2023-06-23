Nina Friend

Nina Friend is a New York-based freelance writer and editor focused on food and beverage. Her work has appeared in Midwest Living, BBC, MSN, HuffPost, Yahoo News, Yahoo Life, People Magazine, Vogue, Travel + Leisure and more.
10 Trendy Chicago Sandwiches You Have to Try Now
Gallery
Like your chicken fried? Your grilled cheese healthyish? Or your bread… not bread? You're in luck.
Advertisement
4 Chicago Chefs on Their Favorite Local Sandwiches
Article
Ever wondered where the chefs eat? We've got the scoop.
Everything You Need to Know About 4 Must-Eat Chicago Sandwiches
Article
Skip the fork. Pass the napkins. Because Chicago is a sandwich town.
© Copyright Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com