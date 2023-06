Molly Yeh

Molly Yeh is a cookbook author, blogger and star of Food Network's series Girl Meets Farm. She lives on a farm in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, where her husband, Nick, is a fifth-generation farmer. Her cookbooks include Molly on the Range, Yogurt and Home is Where the Eggs Are; she also recently opened a restaurant, Bernie's, in East Grand Forks. Molly grew up in a Chinese-Jewish family in Glenview, Illinois. She pursued her love of music—especially percussion—at New York's Juilliard School, where she met her future husband.