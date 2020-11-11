These to-die-for cookies use special chocolate and two kinds of salt, and they call for an overnight chill -- and you can absolutely taste the difference. Because of the expense and time involved, we don't recommend them for any old weekend, but they are incredible for a gift or other special occasion. The recipe comes from Chicago chef Mindy Segal's cookbook Cookie Love.
This four-ingredient recipe come from Chicago pastry chef Mindy Segal's book Cookie Love. Her biggest tip: Shortbread is forgiving, but for best results, pay attention to temperature. Start with chilled butter, and make sure the dough is always cool (like marble) but not cold. If it cracks when rolled, let it warm up slightly; too sticky, pop it back in the fridge for a bit.