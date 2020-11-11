Mindy Segal

Mindy Segal, winner of an Outstanding Pastry Chef award from the James Beard Foundation, has been honing her craft in the Chicago area for more than 20 years. She opened her first restaurant, HotChocolate, in 2005; closed Hot Chocolate during the pandemic to focus on weekend bakery pop-ups; and opened Mindy's Bakery in Wicker Park in 2022. She is the author of the cookbook Cookie Love and has appeared on the The Today Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and The Food Network.