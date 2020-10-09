Midwest Living editors

Midwest Living's experienced editors create best-in-class travel, lifestyle, food, home and garden content you won't find anywhere else. We're loudly, proudly Midwestern, and we're passionate about helping our audience explore and create through award-winning storytelling.
Our Best Bar Cookies
Gallery
These bar cookie recipes will tempt dessert lovers with an array of flavors like chocolate, peanut butter, lemon, lime and raspberry.
50 Romantic Midwest Getaways
Gallery
We found some of the most romantic places anywhere in the Midwest. All you have to do is get away together!
45 Easy Summer Dinner Recipes
Gallery
Relax and enjoy the taste of summer in these easy recipes.
Easy Cobbler and Crisp Recipes
Gallery
Mix and match your favorite fruits—cherries, plums, blueberries, peaches and more—in cobblers and crisps.
35 Summer Dessert Recipes
Gallery
Our recipes for summer sweets offer ideas for ice cream desserts, pies, summer-inspired cakes, fruity bar cookies, shortcake and more.
Easy Shrimp Recipes
Gallery
America's favorite shellfish may be small in size, but they swing big on a weeknight—healthy, fast-cooking and always up for a flavor adventure.
Top Things to Do in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Article
Revel in nature, set off on an active adventure and explore maritime heritage in the land north of the Mackinac Bridge—the UP. Popular destinations include Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Porcupine Mountain Wilderness State Park and Tahquamenon Falls State Park.
Top Things to Do in Door County, Wisconsin
Article
On a peninsula jutting into Lake Michigan, this one county contains 300 miles of shoreline and 10 waterfront towns. You'll find wineries, orchards, boutiques, art galleries, lighthouses and hiking trails. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Door County.
Top Things to Do in Brown County, Indiana
Article
One hour from downtown Indianapolis, Brown County continues to captivate visitors more than a century after artists first fell under the spell of its natural beauty. Check out our recommendations for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
Top Things to Do in Fargo, North Dakota
Article
This city on North Dakota's eastern border beckons with sophisticated food, cool shops and classy accommodations. Check out our trip guide for ideas on what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
Top Things to Do Around Theodore Roosevelt National Park and Medora, North Dakota
Article
Tiny Medora (population: 142) makes a good base to explore Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Learn about Roosevelt's legacy at activities in town, then head out—by bike, foot, car or horse—to explore the stark beauty of the badlands.
Top Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota
Article
Life-size bronze statues of presidents and a hotel where six presidents slept make sense in a city that's 23 miles from Mount Rushmore. Attractions that explore natural history, geology and flight round out a stay.
Top Things to Do in South Dakota's Black Hills and Badlands
Article
Badlands, granite spires and pine-covered hills rise from the prairie on the state's western edge. There, you'll find trails to explore and pieces of history around the bends of twisting roads.
Top Things to Do in Des Moines
Article
Visiting the state capitol, the Iowa State Fair and a world-class sculpture park are just a few of the things to do in Des Moines. Check out our guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Iowa's capital.
Top Things to Do in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Article
Milwaukee celebrates its German heritage (brews and brats, anyone?) while also making the most of its Lake Michigan location with beaches, boat tours, sailing and waterfront museums. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Milwaukee.
Top Things to Do on a Budget in Milwaukee
Article
With free concerts, inexpensive brewery tours and stunning arts venues, Milwaukee provides plenty of budget-friendly ways to fill a Midwest weekend getaway.
Top Things to Do with Kids in Madison, Wisconsin
Article
Madison—the capital of Wisconsin and the home of the University of Wisconsin Badgers—is often billed as an active, athletic town. But it's also a great place to bring your family. Whether you've got preschoolers, tweens or teens in tow, there's plenty to see and do including trails, zoos and boating.
Top Things to Do in Madison, Wisconsin
Article
This university-anchored city gets an extra dose of sophistication from its role as state capital. Lakes and a famous market encourage outdoor fun. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Madison.
Top Things to Do in Omaha
Article
Nebraska's largest city blends a famous zoo, top-notch museums and world-class dining into a lively downtown on the Missouri River.
Top Things to Do in Indianapolis
Article
Sports are a big deal in the capital city-consider the Indy 500, the Colts, the Pacers and the NCAA Hall of Champions, to name a few. But explore cultural destinations, too, including art, history and children's museums. Check out our guide for what to see, where to eat and where to stay in Indianapolis.
Top Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio
Article
The Queen City is a glittering hub of culture and commerce along the Ohio River in the state's southwest corner. Its crown jewels include pro sports, a stunning art museum and a unique flair for food. Yes, that's chili on your spaghetti. And it's delish. Check out our trip guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
Top Things to Do in Columbus, Ohio
Article
As Ohio's capital city, Columbus has the expected lineup of great museums, a zoo and botanical gardens. But its downtown neighborhoods—the eclectic Short North Arts District and the 19th-century German Village—take it out of the realm of typical. Check out our trip guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
Top Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
Article
The City of Rock and Roll has a playlist of attractions that includes University Circle's 10 museums and galleries, and Little Italy's hillside bakeries and restaurants. Oh, and there's that rockin' hall of fame too. Check out our trip guide of what to do, where to eat, and where to stay.
Top Things to Do in the Traverse City, Michigan, Area
Article
Lively experiences—wine-country tours by bike, pub crawls by water and sailing on a replica schooner—color escapes to this Lake Michigan harbor town and its neighbors. Check out our guide to what to do, where to eat and where to stay in the Traverse City area.
