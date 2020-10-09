Midwest Living editors

Midwest Living's experienced editors create best-in-class travel, lifestyle, food, home and garden content you won't find anywhere else. We're loudly, proudly Midwestern, and we're passionate about helping our audience explore and create through award-winning storytelling.
Revel in nature, set off on an active adventure and explore maritime heritage in the land north of the Mackinac Bridge—the UP. Popular destinations include Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Porcupine Mountain Wilderness State Park and Tahquamenon Falls State Park.
On a peninsula jutting into Lake Michigan, this one county contains 300 miles of shoreline and 10 waterfront towns. You'll find wineries, orchards, boutiques, art galleries, lighthouses and hiking trails. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Door County.
One hour from downtown Indianapolis, Brown County continues to captivate visitors more than a century after artists first fell under the spell of its natural beauty. Check out our recommendations for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
Tiny Medora (population: 142) makes a good base to explore Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Learn about Roosevelt's legacy at activities in town, then head out—by bike, foot, car or horse—to explore the stark beauty of the badlands.
Life-size bronze statues of presidents and a hotel where six presidents slept make sense in a city that's 23 miles from Mount Rushmore. Attractions that explore natural history, geology and flight round out a stay.
Visiting the state capitol, the Iowa State Fair and a world-class sculpture park are just a few of the things to do in Des Moines. Check out our guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Iowa's capital.
Milwaukee celebrates its German heritage (brews and brats, anyone?) while also making the most of its Lake Michigan location with beaches, boat tours, sailing and waterfront museums. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Milwaukee.
Madison—the capital of Wisconsin and the home of the University of Wisconsin Badgers—is often billed as an active, athletic town. But it's also a great place to bring your family. Whether you've got preschoolers, tweens or teens in tow, there's plenty to see and do including trails, zoos and boating.
This university-anchored city gets an extra dose of sophistication from its role as state capital. Lakes and a famous market encourage outdoor fun. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Madison.
Sports are a big deal in the capital city-consider the Indy 500, the Colts, the Pacers and the NCAA Hall of Champions, to name a few. But explore cultural destinations, too, including art, history and children's museums. Check out our guide for what to see, where to eat and where to stay in Indianapolis.
The Queen City is a glittering hub of culture and commerce along the Ohio River in the state's southwest corner. Its crown jewels include pro sports, a stunning art museum and a unique flair for food. Yes, that's chili on your spaghetti. And it's delish. Check out our trip guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
As Ohio's capital city, Columbus has the expected lineup of great museums, a zoo and botanical gardens. But its downtown neighborhoods—the eclectic Short North Arts District and the 19th-century German Village—take it out of the realm of typical. Check out our trip guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
The City of Rock and Roll has a playlist of attractions that includes University Circle's 10 museums and galleries, and Little Italy's hillside bakeries and restaurants. Oh, and there's that rockin' hall of fame too. Check out our trip guide of what to do, where to eat, and where to stay.
Lively experiences—wine-country tours by bike, pub crawls by water and sailing on a replica schooner—color escapes to this Lake Michigan harbor town and its neighbors. Check out our guide to what to do, where to eat and where to stay in the Traverse City area.