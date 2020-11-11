Michael Symon

Michael Symon of Cleveland is a celeb chef, restaurateur, television personality, and author. His many accolades include a James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef Great Lakes. The winner of season 1 of The Next Iron Chef, he has appeared on numerous TV shows such as The Chew, Food Feuds, and Cooks Like an Iron Chef. His Midwest restaurants include Mabel's BBQ in downtown Cleveland.