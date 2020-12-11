Melissa Studach

Countdown to Valentine's Day
Article
Save the date! We've got 10 heart-warming ideas to get you into the Valentine's Day spirit.
Advertisement
15 Kitchen Backsplash Ideas
Gallery
Function partners with design in a quality kitchen backsplash. Find the perfect style for your kitchen and budget with our backsplash ideas.
When a cat or dog steps in front of the camera, our photographers make it work. Because no matter how beautiful the home, the pet always steals the show. As told by the four-legged friends.
Kate Arends, a Saint Paul-based design consultant and voice behind the Wit and Delight blog, shares her tips for mastering old-meets-new style.
Enjoy a no-stress Easter celebration that emulates spring’s sweet, yet simple spirit. Here’s your step-by-step guide.
From décor to storage solutions, here are 13 ideas worth stealing from some beautiful and functional living rooms.
6 Creative Ways to Use Teacups
Article
Whether they're family heirlooms or flea-market finds, your vintage teacups shouldn't be hiding in a cabinet. These fun ways to reuse them will have you wiping the dust off your collection.
Advertisement
Minneapolis is buzzing about the colorful, Nordic-inspired style of The Bachelor Farmer Cafe. Here are five ways to bring the look home.
The one thing between you and trend-setter status: this list.