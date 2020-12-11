Melissa Studach

Melissa Studach is a former editorial apprentice for Midwest Living and a graduate of Drake University in Des Moines. She works as an editor at Architectural Digest.
Countdown to Valentine's Day
Article
Save the date! We've got 10 heart-warming ideas to get you into the Valentine's Day spirit.
15 Kitchen Backsplash Ideas
Gallery
Function partners with design in a quality kitchen backsplash. Find the perfect style for your kitchen and budget with our backsplash ideas.
15 Times Pets Stole the Home Shoot
Gallery
When a cat or dog steps in front of the camera, our photographers make it work. Because no matter how beautiful the home, the pet always steals the show. As told by the four-legged friends.
Make It Happen: Designed for Life
Gallery
Kate Arends, a Saint Paul-based design consultant and voice behind the Wit and Delight blog, shares her tips for mastering old-meets-new style.
Plan a Natural and Fuss-Free Easter
Article
Enjoy a no-stress Easter celebration that emulates spring’s sweet, yet simple spirit. Here’s your step-by-step guide.
13 Decorating Ideas for Small Living Rooms
Article
From décor to storage solutions, here are 13 ideas worth stealing from some beautiful and functional living rooms.
6 Creative Ways to Use Teacups
Article
Whether they're family heirlooms or flea-market finds, your vintage teacups shouldn't be hiding in a cabinet. These fun ways to reuse them will have you wiping the dust off your collection.
5 Ways to Bring a Cafe Retro Vibe to Your Home
Article
Minneapolis is buzzing about the colorful, Nordic-inspired style of The Bachelor Farmer Cafe. Here are five ways to bring the look home.
Home Design Trends Worth Trying in 2017
Article
The one thing between you and trend-setter status: this list.
7 Spring Blogger Projects We Love
Gallery
Take a cue from these Midwestern bloggers on how to decorate your home for spring.
