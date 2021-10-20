Melanie Rud is a Chicago-based beauty writer and editor who is responsible for Midwest Living's beauty content. Prior to moving to Chicago, Melanie held staff positions at Shape, Good Housekeeping, and Health. She now writes for numerous print and digital outlets, appears on television as a beauty and lifestyle expert, and consults with beauty brands. She holds a BA in Journalism and English from New York University. When she's not writing about all things beauty, you can find her organizing her beauty closet, watching anything and everything on Bravo, or spending time with her beloved rescue dog, George.