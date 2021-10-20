Melanie Rud

Melanie Rud is a Chicago-based beauty writer and editor who is responsible for Midwest Living's beauty content. Prior to moving to Chicago, Melanie held staff positions at Shape, Good Housekeeping, and Health. She now writes for numerous print and digital outlets, appears on television as a beauty and lifestyle expert, and consults with beauty brands. She holds a BA in Journalism and English from New York University. When she's not writing about all things beauty, you can find her organizing her beauty closet, watching anything and everything on Bravo, or spending time with her beloved rescue dog, George.
Bespoke Beauty: 6 Totally Customizable Products to Try Now
They make great gifts too
Heaven Scent: Irresistible Perfume and Home Fragrances
Whether you spray, soak, strike a match or hit the town, these innovative takes on perfume and home fragrances are sure to tickle your senses.
Nailed It! 5 Mani and Pedi Must-Haves
Flash perfectly polished tips and toes with these mani and pedi essentials.
6 Must-Haves to Beat the Sun
Block harmful rays with these standout sunscreens, shades and more.
5 Product Ideas for an Eco-Friendly Beauty Routine
Create a beauty routine that’s better for you and for the environment with these win-win products.
6 Self-Care Finds For The New Year
Make a New Year’s self-care resolution (and actually stick with it) with these smart finds.
7 Winter Moisturizers For Dry Skin and Hair
The thermostat’s up, humidity’s down, so expect attacks of dry skin and hair. Fight back with these mega-moisturizers.
7 Terrific Home Spa Products
Stay home and pamper safely with finds that will turn your bathroom into the ultimate relaxation destination.
