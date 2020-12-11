Mary Beaumont

Mary Beaumont is a former editor for Midwest Living and Meredith Travel Marketing. She has worked as a news reporter, children's book author, magazine copy chief, nonprofit communications director and corporate storyteller. She's always on the lookout for decadent brunches, outdoor concerts, and cute boutiques near her home in Madison, Wisconsin.
How to Grow, Maintain and Display Beautiful, Fragrant Lilacs
Their pastel blooms last only a few fleeting weeks each year. But when you bury your face in a sweet-smelling bunch … bliss. The smell of springtime could hardly be lovelier—or easier to grow.
3 Fun Michigan Family Getaways
Assemble an ideal itinerary for your family—an afternoon, a day or a full weekend—at three fun-for-all spots around Michigan: the Mackinac Island area, Ford Motor Company attractions in Dearborn and Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon.
See How This Designer Totally Transformed a 1980 Michigan Home
A Los Angeles designer ditches the big city for a woodsy Michigan fixer-upper, reimagining both the home and her family’s lifestyle.
A New Center for Chicago Architecture Tours
Chicago architecture shines in a new downtown museum.
