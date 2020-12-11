LuAnn Brandsen

Stylish Kitchen Upgrades Article

Whip up big-impact kitchen changes with our stylish alternatives to upper cabinets, sensational floor tiles and textured shiplap. Or whisk in smaller design updates that still go a long way, such as a striking countertop lamp or our ridiculously simple—and chic—solution for corralling countertop clutter. From $40 and up, here are tasteful ways to refresh your kitchen now.