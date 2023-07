Lori Rackl

Lori Rackl is a freelance writer who spent more than 25 years on staff at daily newspapers in Chicago and the suburbs, most recently as travel editor of the Chicago Tribune. She also did a turn as TV critic for the Chicago Sun-Times. The University of Illinois alum now lives in Houston, but she often travels back to the Midwest to hang out at her family's vacation home in Wisconsin. Her incurable wanderlust has taken her to more than 70 countries on six continents.