Lisa Meyers McClintick

Lisa Meyers McClintick has gone caving, paddled with belugas, unearthed dinosaur bones and biked through Badlands in her quest for fresh adventures, often with her family of three kids
5 Ways to Explore Door County's Winter Magic
Winter is perfect for a romantic Door County getaway that blends brisk outdoor sports with art galleries and orchard-inspired cuisine.
Two-Day Getaway to Rochester, Minnesota
Home to the world renowned Mayo Clinic, Rochester was providing top-notch TLC long before medical tourism became a trend. It also has hospitality down to a science, welcoming visitors with classy cuisine, chic shopping and sophisticated galleries.
6 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Badlands National Park Trip
An experienced Badlands National Park visitor shares her top tips for getting the most of our your visit to this other-worldly park.
Northfield-Faribault overnight getaway
Along the Cannon River, 45 minutes south of the Twin Cities, Northfield and Faribault draw visitors with Victorian downtowns, funky boutiques, cafes, riverside bike trails and parks, and cultural events bolstered by nationally known prep schools and colleges.
