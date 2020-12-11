Lisa Meyers McClintick

Winter is perfect for a romantic Door County getaway that blends brisk outdoor sports with art galleries and orchard-inspired cuisine.
Home to the world renowned Mayo Clinic, Rochester was providing top-notch TLC long before medical tourism became a trend. It also has hospitality down to a science, welcoming visitors with classy cuisine, chic shopping and sophisticated galleries.
An experienced Badlands National Park visitor shares her top tips for getting the most of our your visit to this other-worldly park.
Along the Cannon River, 45 minutes south of the Twin Cities, Northfield and Faribault draw visitors with Victorian downtowns, funky boutiques, cafes, riverside bike trails and parks, and cultural events bolstered by nationally known prep schools and colleges.