Leah Eskin writes the Sweet Life column, which means she is obliged to bake and taste a lot of desserts. Rough duty! She is the owner of Crumble Handmade Pastry and the author of the memoir Slices of Life: A Food Writer Cooks Through Many a Conundrum. A Midwesterner at heart, she currently lives with her husband in Baltimore, Maryland, where, when not baking, she is either swimming or walking her chocolate Lab, Milo.