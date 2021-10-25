Leah Eskin

Leah Eskin writes the Sweet Life column, which means she is obliged to bake and taste a lot of desserts. Rough duty! She is the owner of Crumble Handmade Pastry and the author of the memoir Slices of Life: A Food Writer Cooks Through Many a Conundrum. A Midwesterner at heart, she currently lives with her husband in Baltimore, Maryland, where, when not baking, she is either swimming or walking her chocolate Lab, Milo.
Sweet Life: Looking at Scones From All the Angles
Article
When it comes to the shape of scones, should we say yes to tradition or no to scraps? Our writer weighs the possibilities.
Advertisement
The Blueberry Pie That's Worth The Bake
Article
Judy Garland clicked her heels to go back in time. But blueberry pie works too.
A S’mores Bar Cookie Recipe To Celebrate Summer Camp
Article
The Parent Trap, it was not. But sleepaway ballet camp taught a lesson for a lifetime.
How to Make an Amazingly Flaky Almond-Rhubarb Danish
Article
A flaky braid holds a filling of roasted rhubarb and almond paste—and memories of a long-ago lesson in the art and science of puff pastry.
The Chocolate Cookie You Need for the Dark Days of Winter
Article
Slip yourself one of these insanely rich cookies on those gray afternoons when only chocolate will do.
This Is The Bar Cookie You’ll Want To Send All Your Friends
Article
What is the modern baker to do with a surplus of boxes? Perfect a recipe to mail, with love.
What’s In A Name? A Lot, For This Dessert
Article
History (and a chance to learn from it) hides everywhere. Even in our kitchens.
Cool Down with These Easy Milkshakes
Article
Little known nautical fact: The best fuel for a day on the water is a milkshake.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Last Dinner Party
Article
Midwest Living columnist Leah Eskin creates her dream carrot cake—and discovers that a good recipe (just like life amid a pandemic) is all about balance.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com