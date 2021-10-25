Lauren Sieben

It’s not just the crisp air or the hum of students back on campus. This fall, Madison, Wisconsin shines as favorite events return from a pandemic hiatus.
Advertisement
Explore Milwaukee By River
Article
Milwaukee sits at the confluence of three rivers. Use them as a blueprint to explore two distinct pockets of the city.
You'll find holiday celebrations, active adventures and outdoor (but toasty!) dining and drinking destinations around the state.
A Canoe Just For You
Article
Plenty of CEOs buy boats after retirement. Bruce Peterson bought a company that builds them—canoes, specifically—to feed his love of water and woodworking.
Deep in the woods, life beats beneath the frozen still of Wisconsin's Door County Peninsula.