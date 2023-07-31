Laraine Perri

The end of summer—and, sob, of fresh basil—needn't spell the end of pesto. With parsley, capers and a can of salted, roasted almonds, you're a few food processor pulses away from a punchy green pasta that can cozy up to chicken or fish, or stand alone with a lettuce salad.
These almost-handmade ravioli are filled with maple-kissed butternut squash and topped with crispy sage leaves. Thanks to wonton wrappers, they're surprisingly easy to make (and they even freeze well for a quick-fix dinner).
Nestled in a Dutch oven, beef short ribs braise in tomatoes, carrots, onion and garlic, with a sneaky dash of cinnamon. Leave it to simmer all afternoon, and by evening, your house will smell divine. The meat falls from the bone, and ribbons of pasta catch every morsel.
Crisp breadcrumbs toasted in oil or butter are a popular pasta topping in parts of Italy, where no day-old loaf of bread goes to waste. They're the perfect textural contrast to the meltingly sweet fennel and leeks in this pasta recipe.
Made with no-boil noodles, this memorable lasagna hides two secrets in its layers: smoked mozzarella (for autumnal vibes) and lemon zest (for a delicate lift). The dance between the two will haunt you, deliciously.
This soothing, spiced bowl echoes the long-simmered soup called pho (pronounced "fuh") but uses boxed broth and flank steak. Pull sprigs from the gorgeous, leafy mess of cilantro, mint and basil to season as you slurp.
Peas take a spin in the food processor with chives parsley and tarragon, plus a bit of tahini for creaminess. The blanching and separately-pureeing steps ensure the brightest color and smoothest results.
Italian salsa verde is a salty, savory, herbaceous condiment of basil, parsley, capers and anchovies--all ingredients that play beautifully with the richness of mayonnaise in these rustic and punchy deviled eggs.
Although you can eat it warm, this fresh frittata can also be a make-ahead brunch dish. Serving it at room temperature means the salad on top won't wilt (and your cooking work is done before the guests arrive).