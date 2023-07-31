Laraine Perri

Laraine Perri is a freelance editor and food writer based in New York City. She has developed recipes for Midwest Living, Better Homes and Gardens and other publications.
Gnocchi Marsala with Mushrooms and Thyme
Everyone knows the best part of chicken marsala is the creamy, wine-infused sauce. Here, it glosses mixed mushrooms and pan-seared gnocchi.
Linguine with Parsley Pesto
The end of summer—and, sob, of fresh basil—needn't spell the end of pesto. With parsley, capers and a can of salted, roasted almonds, you're a few food processor pulses away from a punchy green pasta that can cozy up to chicken or fish, or stand alone with a lettuce salad.
Italian Wedding Soup
Because this soup—which uses Italian turkey sausage as the base for mini meatballs—is so simple, the quality of the broth will show. Choose a more flavorful brand.
Butternut "Ravioli" with Brown Butter and Sage
These almost-handmade ravioli are filled with maple-kissed butternut squash and topped with crispy sage leaves. Thanks to wonton wrappers, they're surprisingly easy to make (and they even freeze well for a quick-fix dinner).
Orecchiette with Brussels Sprouts and Gorgonzola
A creamy, dreamy blue cheese sauce coats garlicky roasted Brussels sprouts and puddles inside the noodles. (Gild the lily with pancetta and toasted hazelnuts? Don't mind if we do.)
Pappardelle with Short Rib and Carrot Ragù
Nestled in a Dutch oven, beef short ribs braise in tomatoes, carrots, onion and garlic, with a sneaky dash of cinnamon. Leave it to simmer all afternoon, and by evening, your house will smell divine. The meat falls from the bone, and ribbons of pasta catch every morsel.
Campanelle with Fennel, Leeks and Pecorino Breadcrumbs
Crisp breadcrumbs toasted in oil or butter are a popular pasta topping in parts of Italy, where no day-old loaf of bread goes to waste. They're the perfect textural contrast to the meltingly sweet fennel and leeks in this pasta recipe.
Smoked Mozzarella and Kale Lasagna
Made with no-boil noodles, this memorable lasagna hides two secrets in its layers: smoked mozzarella (for autumnal vibes) and lemon zest (for a delicate lift). The dance between the two will haunt you, deliciously.
Vietnamese-Style Noodle Soup
This soothing, spiced bowl echoes the long-simmered soup called pho (pronounced "fuh") but uses boxed broth and flank steak. Pull sprigs from the gorgeous, leafy mess of cilantro, mint and basil to season as you slurp.
Sweet Pea Green Goddess Dip
Peas take a spin in the food processor with chives parsley and tarragon, plus a bit of tahini for creaminess. The blanching and separately-pureeing steps ensure the brightest color and smoothest results.
Halibut en Papillote with Fennel, Olives and Leeks
The French technique of baking food in a parchment parcel yields effortlessly perfect fish, fragrant with lemon, thyme and fennel. And as a fringe benefit, you get to open dinner like a present.
Salsa Verde Deviled Eggs
Italian salsa verde is a salty, savory, herbaceous condiment of basil, parsley, capers and anchovies--all ingredients that play beautifully with the richness of mayonnaise in these rustic and punchy deviled eggs.
Sage Corn Muffins with Ham and Spicy Jelly
Sage means wise. Keep that in mind as you bake these quick muffins and quietly doctor a jar of purchased apple jelly with jalapeño and sage. Easy, creative and delicious!
Herb-Roasted Chicken with Bread Salad
This succulent bird is slathered in butter, fresh herbs, shallots, and lemon zest. Pair it with a fresh salad featuring homemade croutons toasted in the flavorful pan drippings.
Zucchini and Feta Frittata with Parsley and Arugula Salad
Although you can eat it warm, this fresh frittata can also be a make-ahead brunch dish. Serving it at room temperature means the salad on top won't wilt (and your cooking work is done before the guests arrive).
