Kylee Krizmanic

Kylee is editor in chief of Meredith's Midwest Living. She leads the creative and editorial vision for both the brand's lifestyle magazine, which reaches 4.1 million readers, and its custom content studio. Under her leadership, Midwest Living and the Meredith Travel Marketing Content Studio have been recognized for outstanding editorial, design and photography, winning numerous national awards. Krizmanic has been recognized as a 40 Under 40, named to FOLIO's Top Women in Media and was recently named the Editorial Director of the Year. In her free time, she loves to create floral arrangements using blooms cut fresh from her garden and collaborate on art projects with her two young daughters. She's also the proud dog mom of Margot the Midwest Frenchie.