Kristine Hansen

Milwaukee freelancer Kristine Hansen has written for NationalGeographic.com, MarthaStewart.com, ArchitecturalDigest.com and Fodors.com, among others. She is the author of Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin: How America's Most Famous Architect Found Inspiration in His Home State; Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook: Creamy, Cheesy, Sweet and Savory Recipes from the State's Best Creameries; and Wisconsin Farms and Farmers Markets: Tours, Trails and Attractions.