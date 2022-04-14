Kelsey Yandura

Kelsey Yandura is a Brooklyn-based writer, editor and journalist.
8 Milwaukee Festivals to Visit This Summer
With this lineup of musical extravaganzas and celebrations of all things French, Polish and (of course) Wisconsin, the City of Festivals lives up to its name.
European-Style Christmas Markets in the Midwest
The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity to peddle their steaming, spiced, glazed and glassy wares.
7 Great Midwest Rivers to Float and Paddle This Summer
Take in nature's tranquility as you float along these Midwest rivers. 
9 Midwest Destinations Perfect for Solo Travelers
Energetic urban centers, woodsy retreats, laid-back lakes: here are our favorite Midwest spots for travelers kickin' it solo. 
The Best Midwest Stargazing Destinations
Show up after dark at any of these prime Midwestern stargazing locations for a glimpse at the cosmic wonders overhead.
When and Where to See the Northern Lights in the Midwest
We've found a few of the best places to observe this otherworldly phenomenon.
The Best Places to Camp in Midwest National Parks
Our region might be known for its plains, but remote islands, towering cliffs and dense forests are here too—if you know where to look. Pack up the tent (or RV) and camp in these well-appointed parks.
Where to Find the Most Picturesque Lighthouses in the Midwest
Peppered across the banks of the Great Lakes, these stately Midwest lighthouses show off the region's shoreline views and rich nautical history.
11 Fresh Places to Eat, Drink, Play & Stay This Winter
Hot off the minds of Midwest travel writers: a fresh look at where to eat, drink, play and stay around the region.
Fresh Midwest Spots to Play, Eat, Drink and Stay
Hot off the minds of Midwest travel writers: a fresh look at where to eat, drink, play and stay around the region.
