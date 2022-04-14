Kelsey Yandura

Skip to content
With this lineup of musical extravaganzas and celebrations of all things French, Polish and (of course) Wisconsin, the City of Festivals lives up to its name.
The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity to peddle their steaming, spiced, glazed and glassy wares.
Take in nature's tranquility as you float along these Midwest rivers.
Energetic urban centers, woodsy retreats, laid-back lakes: here are our favorite Midwest spots for travelers kickin' it solo.
Show up after dark at any of these prime Midwestern stargazing locations for a glimpse at the cosmic wonders overhead.
We've found a few of the best places to observe this otherworldly phenomenon.
Our region might be known for its plains, but remote islands, towering cliffs and dense forests are here too—if you know where to look. Pack up the tent (or RV) and camp in these well-appointed parks.
Peppered across the banks of the Great Lakes, these stately Midwest lighthouses show off the region's shoreline views and rich nautical history.
Hot off the minds of Midwest travel writers: a fresh look at where to eat, drink, play and stay around the region.
