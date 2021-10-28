Kelsey Schagemann

A California native finds a second home at the helm of an industrial weaving studio for fellow artists, including adults with developmental disabilities.
Advertisement
A Chicago transplant reveals—and revels in—her adopted city's surprising secrets.
Under a not-too-big top, a Chicago troupe uses the magic of circus to expose kids to the arts and raise funds for city parks.
12 New Experiences in Chicago
Article
The new year looks especially enchanting in Chicago with art-themed hotels, concept restaurants, a pop-up tea party and more.
New restaurants, a community greenspace and a hotel named for Wrigley Field’s architect are among the latest attractions flanking Chicago’s famous ballpark.
Pothole Art in Chicago
Article
Jim Bachor is turning pesky potholes into tiny pieces of street art.