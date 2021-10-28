Kelsey Schagemann is a freelance writer whose articles for Midwest Living typically focus on the vibrant people and places shaping the Chicagoland region. If you want intel on the best spots in the Windy City for coffee, donuts or tacos, Kelsey's your gal. (Even better if you're interested in bike routes that incorporate all three—and she'll throw in some snazzy independent bookstores, too).

In addition to travel content, Kelsey specializes in feature articles for higher education clients across the country. Kelsey is a proud graduate of Kenyon College (BA in English) and the University of Illinois at Chicago (MA in English).