Kelsey Ogletree

Kelsey Ogletree is an independent journalist covering national stories on food, wellness and travel. Born and raised in Montana, she moved to Chicago to attend Northwestern University—and ended up staying a decade. While she recently moved to Alabama, she still has her ear to the ground on all things Midwest. In addition to Midwest Living, she's a regular contributor to AARP The Magazine, Conde Nast Traveler, The Wall Street Journal, and more. When she's not writing or interviewing, she loves scouting out local bakeries and coffee shops, visiting small towns, taking long walks, and snuggling with her kitty and husband.
8 Midwest Bakeries That That Go All Out for the Holidays
Article
Hey, sugar! These spots sweeten the season with festive confections and holiday cheer.
How to Set Achievable Finance Goals
Article
Learn how improving your relationship with money can boost mental health.
Sailing Schools for Beginners
Article
Follow the wind to a new hobby. Sailing schools make it easy with classes for beginners.
Try Golfing for Fitness
Article
More than just a weekend pastime, golf can be the driving force in your fitness routine.
Ayurveda You Can Try at Home—Or at a New Wisconsin Spa
Article
A new Wisconsin day spa rooted in Ayurvedic medicine teaches an ancient form of self-care.
This Is How Letter Writing Makes You Feel Better
Article
Lift your spirits in 10 minutes by putting pen to paper—and make someone else’s day too.
The Secrets to a Good Night’s Sleep
Article
Getting a good night’s sleep matters. So you (really) need to put down your phone, experts say. Here’s what else you need to do.
Fall Getaway to Bloomington, Indiana
Article
In Bloomington, a diverse music scene provides the soundtrack to a fall weekend of hiking, global eats and, if you choose to accept the challenge, a sweet self-guided bakery tour.
The Logrolling Water Workout You Should Try
Article
No offense to paddleboarding, but logrolling is the coolest new (er, really old) workout on the water.
Yes, These Dogs Really Do Dive Off Docks For Sport
Article
Jump right into the world of canine dock diving. These dogs do.
Midwest Ropes Courses Offer Great Workouts
Article
Everyone talks about the fun (seriously, so fun), but ropes courses have legit health benefits.
This Midwest Animal-Lover is Helping Dogs in The Cutest Way
Article
A Milwaukee animal-lover is dressing up pups (and helping other ones), one bandana at a time.
7 Ways to Live Well Now
Article
A Minnesota mom's thoughtful care packages help you send love to friends who need it the most. Plus, ideas for cruelty-free lipsticks, an exceptionally flavorful bread and farm-to-front-door delivery services for humanely raised meat.
7 Ways to Live Well This Winter
Article
Brave the low temps and get outside on New Year's Day—you'll thank us later. Plus, ideas for adding muesli to your menu, making your holidays more green, and tracking exercise on your phone.
7 Ways to Live Well this Fall
Article
Eat plant-based products, stretch on a slip-proof yoga mat, listen to new tunes—see all our tips for healthy living this fall.
