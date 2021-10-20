Kelsey Ogletree is an independent journalist covering national stories on food, wellness and travel. Born and raised in Montana, she moved to Chicago to attend Northwestern University—and ended up staying a decade. While she recently moved to Alabama, she still has her ear to the ground on all things Midwest. In addition to Midwest Living, she's a regular contributor to AARP The Magazine, Conde Nast Traveler, The Wall Street Journal, and more. When she's not writing or interviewing, she loves scouting out local bakeries and coffee shops, visiting small towns, taking long walks, and snuggling with her kitty and husband.