Kelly Ryan Kegans

Afternoon wakeboarding. Family reunions. Rosé around the firepit. It’s lake time all the time at this marine-inspired home in Minnesota—where a summer look is always in season.
Advertisement
A Split-Level Home Reimagined
Article
Wisconsin designer Jordan Gottsacker had a pretty good idea about what her clients wanted in their forever home. After all, she’s known them her entire life.
On the outside, you can hardly tell this North Dakota home from its suburban neighbors. Inside, though? That’s another story.