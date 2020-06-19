Kelly Ryan Kegans

Kelly Ryan Kegans is a Midwest Living contributor specializing in home and design stories. She resides in the Twin Cities.
A Dreamy Lakeside Home in Minnesota
Afternoon wakeboarding. Family reunions. Rosé around the firepit. It’s lake time all the time at this marine-inspired home in Minnesota—where a summer look is always in season.
A Split-Level Home Reimagined
Wisconsin designer Jordan Gottsacker had a pretty good idea about what her clients wanted in their forever home. After all, she’s known them her entire life.
How a DIY Couple Transforms Their North Dakota Home For The Holidays
On the outside, you can hardly tell this North Dakota home from its suburban neighbors. Inside, though? That’s another story.
