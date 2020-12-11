Katie Pinke

Mammoths, bison ... and minted lamb burgers? You can find them all in North Dakota's capital city, where a $51 million expansion of the North Dakota Heritage Center adds another colorful stop to the city's selection of restaurants, activities and outdoor fun. Make it an adventure-packed weekend with these five top draws.
Advertisement
I agree completely with North Dakota's designation as the happiest state in the United States. As a fifth-generation North Dakotan, I wouldn't live anywhere else. There's a history as rich as the railroad is long (we're celebrating 125 years of statehood this year) and a future as bright as a sunflower field. The following are just seven of the many reasons why my heart is at home in North Dakota.