Kate Silver

This time of year, the forecast carries a 100% chance of hope—with a possibility of flurries. If you're ready to turn your back on winter, try soaking up sunshine and new life at one of these destinations.
Cheers to continued education—sans tests and homework—at after-hours museum events.
A pair of new Ping-Pong bars puts some spin on a night in Chicago's Loop.
Barista classes in Chicago let you sample pro-level gear and the coffeehouse life without the pesky career change.
Packed malls, (over)extended family visits and a parade of school activities ... ready to take a break? We asked three Chicago experts where they go to find holiday calm.
If you're in Cedar Rapids, get ready for cultural immersion! From Czech Village to the outlying Amana Colonies—with plenty of food, drink and market stops along the way—the second-largest city in Iowa is an eye-opening, mouth-watering destination.
With nearly 140 shops, galleries, restaurants and entertainment galore, it's easy to spend 24 hours—or more—on this happening St. Louis street
It's all about T's at the Illinois-based Turkey Talk-Line—thaw, thermometer, tent and of course, turkey. And training.
Hear the history behind some of Chicago’s most impressive landmarks on one of these free guided tours.