Kate Silver
5 Sunny Midwest Destinations to Visit this Spring
Article
This time of year, the forecast carries a 100% chance of hope—with a possibility of flurries. If you're ready to turn your back on winter, try soaking up sunshine and new life at one of these destinations.
After-Hours Fun at Chicago Museums
Article
Cheers to continued education—sans tests and homework—at after-hours museum events.
Let's Bounce! Ping-Pong Bars in Chicago
Article
A pair of new Ping-Pong bars puts some spin on a night in Chicago's Loop.
Become an Espresso Expert in Chicago
Article
Barista classes in Chicago let you sample pro-level gear and the coffeehouse life without the pesky career change.
Chicago's Best Quiet Holiday Hangouts
Article
Packed malls, (over)extended family visits and a parade of school activities ... ready to take a break? We asked three Chicago experts where they go to find holiday calm.
6 Ways to Enjoy Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Article
If you're in Cedar Rapids, get ready for cultural immersion! From Czech Village to the outlying Amana Colonies—with plenty of food, drink and market stops along the way—the second-largest city in Iowa is an eye-opening, mouth-watering destination.
7 Reasons You'll Love a Day at Delmar Loop
Article
With nearly 140 shops, galleries, restaurants and entertainment galore, it's easy to spend 24 hours—or more—on this happening St. Louis street
7 Things I Learned at Butterball University
Article
It's all about T's at the Illinois-based Turkey Talk-Line—thaw, thermometer, tent and of course, turkey. And training.
Explore Chicago on Free Guided Tours
Article
Hear the history behind some of Chicago’s most impressive landmarks on one of these free guided tours.
