Karyn Spencer

36 Hours in Omaha
Article
This big city on the Great Plains may be best known for its sublime steaks and world-class zoo, but you'll also want to explore diverse restaurants, the hip music scene and revived historic neighborhoods.
Advertisement
Whether you're enjoying a natural wonder (such as the Sandhills' peaceful expanse) or a novel way to experience it (try floating through the Sandhills in a tank), Nebraska delivers plenty of experiences you won't find in many other places.
Unforgettable holes fill many of Nebraska's 180-plus golf courses. But for the best scenic views and novel challenges, try these.
A landmark hotel is staging a second act in Omaha's midtown Blackstone District, supported by a cast of character-filled places to eat and drink.
More than 100 years ago, the Ball family brought its glass factory from New York to Muncie, Indiana, to take advantage of huge deposits of natural gas that could be used in glass production. Ball's glass canning jars revolutionized food preservation, and as Ball Brothers Glass Manufacturing Company thrived, the family gave back to the community. Ball moved to Colorado in 1998, but you can still see the Ball legacy in this college town of 70,000 in east-central Indiana.