Karen Asp is a journalist, certified personal trainer and vegan lifestyle coach and educator. She loves dishing on all things health, fitness, nutrition, travel and animals in her work, which appears frequently in national publications like Eating Well, O, Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, Forks Over Knives, Sentient Media and USA Today's magazines. She also handles the monthly pet feature for Better Homes & Gardens and is the contributing health editor for TheBeet.com, contributing writer for VegNews and Vegetarian Times columnist, focusing on plant-based athletes. Karen is an avid traveler, Nordic walking pro (who's won several world championships and holds several world records in the sport) and animal lover who shares her home in Indiana with a cat and dog and for the last 14 months, a paralyzed pittie mix whom she's been fostering.